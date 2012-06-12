GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.5 percent, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan fell 0.8 percent. * Asian markets reversed the previous day's hefty gains on Tuesday as a European bailout for Spain's debt-stricken banks failed to convince investors that the spread of the debt crisis in Europe will be halted. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about the euro zone's finances and a slowdown in the wider global economy. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's industrial output probably eked out a small rise in April over a year earlier of just 1.7 percent after falling in March, a pace suggesting little pick up in the economy after a slump in growth at the start of the year. (0530 GMT) * India's finance minister will hold a press conference after meeting chiefs of state-run banks. The meeting is to review banks' loan disbursement commitments and non-performing assets. (0615 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIA/REGULATORY * Finance minister Pranab Mukherjee on Monday rejected S&P warning India could become the first BRIC to lose its investment grade status, saying the government was aware of the current situation and there would be a turnaround in growth prospects in the months ahead. (Times of India) here * The Securities and Exchange Board of India has said investors who come in through the newly-formed qualified foreign investors route cannot "indirectly" channel investments into the country through any other route. While this move would keep out people already investing in Indian stocks through participatory notes and overseas derivative instruments from using the QFI route, Sebi further said QFIs themselves "cannot issue offshore derivative instruments, or participatory notes", to other investors. (Business Standard) here * A rate cut by the RBI next week will not be enough to spur banks to lower lending rates immediately, bankers said. Instead, Indian banks, saddled with high-cost, long-term deposits and narrowing profit margins, are hoping for a cut in the cash reserve ratio, which would boost liquidity and in turn lower the cost of funds. * Private equity giants Apax Partners and Bain Capital are in a race to buy the world's largest business process outsourcing company, Genpact, after existing investors Oak Hill Capital and General Atlantic Partners decided to sell their 41 percent stake, according to banking sources briefed on the deal. (Times of India) here * Domestic mutual funds are opting to stay away from voting on important resolutions put forth by Indian companies. Besides Reliance Mutual Fund, none of the asset managers is exercising its custodial rights. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The United States extended exemptions from its tough, new sanctions on Iran's oil trade to seven more economies on Monday, leaving China the last remaining major importer exposed to possible penalties at the end of the month. * Indian state-owned refiners will halt planned oil imports of 173,000 barrels per day from Iran when European sanctions take effect in July, unless the government permits them to use insurance and freight arranged by Tehran * Iraq has awarded Indian steel production firm Jindal SAW Ltd. a $198 million contract to build and operate a factory for manufacturing oil and gas pipelines in the south * Vedanta Resources's deal to buy out Dubai Aluminium's 24.5 percent stake in Raykal Aluminium will hinge on whether Larsen & Toubro is able to get mining leases for bauxite mines in Odisha. The agreement gives Vedanta access to bauxite from L&T's three prospecting licenses for bauxite mines in Sijmali and Kurumali of Rayagad and Kalahandi districts in Odisha. (Economic Times) here * In line with the falling global prices, petrol may be made cheaper by around 2 rupees a litre later this week, creating political leg room for a diesel price revision. (Business Standard) here INDUSTRIAL * India suspended the head of state-owned BEML Ltd. on Monday as part of an investigation into a multi-million dollar defence deal, the second scandal in less than a week to hit weapons procurement in the world's biggest arms buyer. IT * Infosys, India's second-largest software exporter, is shunning Italy and Spain as risks from the worsening sovereign-debt crisis outweigh a goal of doubling the share of sales from Europe, an executive from the European unit said. (Economic Times) here * Komli Media, India's biggest online media technology platform for advertising, has raised $39 million in the biggest round of fundraising by an internet company in the country this year. (Economic Times) here AIRLINES * Naresh Goyal, promoter of Jet Airways, India's largest airline by market share, is not enthused by the recent government move to allow direct import of airline turbine fuel but said he is open to "any policy initiative" the government undertakes on allowing foreign direct investment in civil aviation. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * The panel of ministers headed by Pranab Mukherjee is unlikely to reduce the reserve price for airwaves in the upcoming auctions despite intense criticism and lobbying from mobile phone companies. (Economic Times) here * The telecoms department plans to roll out the process of charging uniform license fees or revenue share across all communication services from July 1. (Economic Times) here * The empowered group of ministers (EGoM) has quietly modified the key objective of the auction. The text of the objective has been tweaked from "revenue maximisation" to "maximising revenue but within set parameters" determined by the government. (Business Standard) here RETAIL Walmart Stores plans to snap ties with suppliers that are found to be involved in any kind of corrupt practices, making it the first retail company to undertake such a stringent initiative in India. (Economic Times) here PROPERTY/INFRASTRUCTURE * DLF, the country's largest real estate company, has completed the sale of its hotel subsidiary, DLF Hotels & Hospitality, that owns land parcels in four cities to a Kolkata-based consortium of Avani Projects and Square Four Housing & Infrastructure Private for 5.7 billion rupees on Monday. (Economic Times) here * Zurich Airport is eying investments in the greenfield international airport projects at Navi Mumbai and Goa. (Business Standard) here * Sahara India Group is set to acquire New York's Plaza Hotel for $570 million, an 130-room luxury hotel located near Manhattan's Central Park. (Times of India) here * The problem of high turnaround time at Indian ports plaguing the country's foreign trade is set to worsen in coming months, with a surge in imports of commodities like coal and the likely rise in grain exports. (Financial Express) here&-grain-exports/960892/ MEDIA * Videocon and Philips are gearing up to usher in new models that can receive and broadcast TV signals without a set-top box. (Business Standard) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro on back foot as Spanish bank worries weigh * Brent slips towards low for yr on Europe fears * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhuri; Editing by Rafael Nam)