* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange fell 0.5 percent, while the MSCI
Asia ex-Japan fell 0.8 percent.
* Asian markets reversed the previous day's hefty gains on
Tuesday as a European bailout for Spain's debt-stricken banks
failed to convince investors that the spread of the debt crisis
in Europe will be halted.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for
Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about
the euro zone's finances and a slowdown in the wider global
economy.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's industrial output probably eked out a small rise
in April over a year earlier of just 1.7 percent after falling
in March, a pace suggesting little pick up in the economy after
a slump in growth at the start of the year.
(0530 GMT)
* India's finance minister will hold a press conference
after meeting chiefs of state-run banks. The meeting is to
review banks' loan disbursement commitments and non-performing
assets. (0615 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
FINANCIA/REGULATORY
* Finance minister Pranab Mukherjee on Monday rejected S&P
warning India could become the first BRIC to lose its investment
grade status, saying the government was aware of the current
situation and there would be a turnaround in growth prospects in
the months ahead. (Times of India)
* The Securities and Exchange Board of India has said
investors who come in through the newly-formed qualified foreign
investors route cannot "indirectly" channel investments into the
country through any other route.
While this move would keep out people already investing in
Indian stocks through participatory notes and overseas
derivative instruments from using the QFI route, Sebi further
said QFIs themselves "cannot issue offshore derivative
instruments, or participatory notes", to other investors.
(Business Standard)
* A rate cut by the RBI next week will not be enough to spur
banks to lower lending rates immediately, bankers said.
Instead, Indian banks, saddled with high-cost, long-term
deposits and narrowing profit margins, are hoping for a cut in
the cash reserve ratio, which would boost liquidity and in turn
lower the cost of funds.
* Private equity giants Apax Partners and Bain Capital are
in a race to buy the world's largest business process
outsourcing company, Genpact, after existing investors Oak Hill
Capital and General Atlantic Partners decided to sell their 41
percent stake, according to banking sources briefed on the deal.
(Times of India)
* Domestic mutual funds are opting to stay away from voting
on important resolutions put forth by Indian companies. Besides
Reliance Mutual Fund, none of the asset managers is exercising
its custodial rights. (Economic Times)
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* The United States extended exemptions from its tough, new
sanctions on Iran's oil trade to seven more economies on Monday,
leaving China the last remaining major importer exposed to
possible penalties at the end of the month.
* Indian state-owned refiners will halt planned oil imports
of 173,000 barrels per day from Iran when European sanctions
take effect in July, unless the government permits them to use
insurance and freight arranged by Tehran
* Iraq has awarded Indian steel production firm Jindal SAW
Ltd. a $198 million contract to build and operate a
factory for manufacturing oil and gas pipelines in the south
* Vedanta Resources's deal to buy out Dubai
Aluminium's 24.5 percent stake in Raykal Aluminium will hinge on
whether Larsen & Toubro is able to get mining leases
for bauxite mines in Odisha.
The agreement gives Vedanta access to bauxite from L&T's
three prospecting licenses for bauxite mines in Sijmali and
Kurumali of Rayagad and Kalahandi districts in Odisha.
(Economic Times)
* In line with the falling global prices, petrol may be made
cheaper by around 2 rupees a litre later this week, creating
political leg room for a diesel price revision. (Business
Standard)
INDUSTRIAL
* India suspended the head of state-owned BEML Ltd.
on Monday as part of an investigation into a
multi-million dollar defence deal, the second scandal in less
than a week to hit weapons procurement in the world's biggest
arms buyer.
IT
* Infosys, India's second-largest software
exporter, is shunning Italy and Spain as risks from the
worsening sovereign-debt crisis outweigh a goal of doubling the
share of sales from Europe, an executive from the European unit
said. (Economic Times)
* Komli Media, India's biggest online media technology
platform for advertising, has raised $39 million in the biggest
round of fundraising by an internet company in the country this
year. (Economic Times)
AIRLINES
* Naresh Goyal, promoter of Jet Airways, India's
largest airline by market share, is not enthused by the recent
government move to allow direct import of airline turbine fuel
but said he is open to "any policy initiative" the government
undertakes on allowing foreign direct investment in civil
aviation. (Economic Times)
TELECOMS
* The panel of ministers headed by Pranab Mukherjee is
unlikely to reduce the reserve price for airwaves in the
upcoming auctions despite intense criticism and lobbying from
mobile phone companies. (Economic Times)
* The telecoms department plans to roll out the process of
charging uniform license fees or revenue share across all
communication services from July 1. (Economic Times)
* The empowered group of ministers (EGoM) has quietly
modified the key objective of the auction. The text of the
objective has been tweaked from "revenue maximisation" to
"maximising revenue but within set parameters" determined by the
government. (Business Standard)
RETAIL
Walmart Stores plans to snap ties with suppliers
that are found to be involved in any kind of corrupt practices,
making it the first retail company to undertake such a stringent
initiative in India. (Economic Times)
PROPERTY/INFRASTRUCTURE
* DLF, the country's largest real estate company,
has completed the sale of its hotel subsidiary, DLF Hotels &
Hospitality, that owns land parcels in four cities to a
Kolkata-based consortium of Avani Projects and Square Four
Housing & Infrastructure Private for 5.7 billion rupees on
Monday. (Economic Times)
* Zurich Airport is eying investments in the greenfield
international airport projects at Navi Mumbai and Goa. (Business
Standard)
* Sahara India Group is set to acquire New York's Plaza
Hotel for $570 million, an 130-room luxury hotel located near
Manhattan's Central Park. (Times of India)
* The problem of high turnaround time at Indian ports
plaguing the country's foreign trade is set to worsen in coming
months, with a surge in imports of commodities like coal and the
likely rise in grain exports. (Financial Express)
MEDIA
* Videocon and Philips are gearing up to usher in
new models that can receive and broadcast TV signals without a
set-top box. (Business Standard)
