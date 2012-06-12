MUMBAI, June 12 Indian main index rose 1.1
percent to their highest close in over a month after weak output
data raised hopes the central bank will cut both interest rates
and the cash reserve ratio in a bid to bolster the economy.
Lenders were among the leading gainers after Financial
Services Secretary D.K. Mittal added to those hopes after saying
state-run banks would welcome a 1 percentage point cut in the
CRR by the Reserve Bank of India at its policy meeting on June
18.
State Bank of India rose 1.95 percent, while
private lender HDFC Bank gained 1.3 percent.
India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose
1.1 percent to 16,862.80 points, its highest close since May 7.
The broader 50-share NSE index gained 1.22 percent to
5,115 points
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)