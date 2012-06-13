GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange rose 0.1, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan rose 0.1 percent. * Asian shares rose on Wednesday, following gains in European and U.S. markets where bargain hunters bought beaten down stocks, but markets remained vulnerable to the euro zone's debt woes as Spanish yields hit record highs on worries over banks. * U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt markets on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than 1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs. FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will meet the chairmen of the state run insurers in New Delhi. * West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose party is the second largest within the ruling UPA coalition, meets Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi to potentially discuss possible party candidates for the post of the President of India * South Korea's S&T Motors holds press conference to launch its new Hsoyung superbike and announce new investments, in the latest move by a foreign motorcycle maker to make inroads into India's changing two-wheeler market. (0700 GMT) * India's money supply and reserve money data (1230 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * TKA Nair, the adviser to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, has said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) did not stall or delay a move to allow competitive bidding for captive coal mines in 2004. (Economic Times) here * Finance minister Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday asked state-run banks and financial institutions to use various tools at their command for containing non-performing assets. (Times of India) here * Failure to repay one bank could result in an account being classified as a bad loan by all banks, according to guidelines issued by the finance ministry early this month. The rule is aimed at discouraging companies from borrowing from one bank to repay another or to extract concession by skipping payments. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * The Reserve Bank of India has approved the proposal to allow mobile phone companies to mortgage airwaves, a move that will allow telcos to use spectrum as collateral and raise funds from banks for the upcoming auctions. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Reliance Industries has warned that production from its KG-D6 block will continue to decline as government is not approving investments needed to boost output.(Business Standard) here * The government may soon seek Cabinet approval for restructuring 1.5 trillion rupees of power distribution companies. While states will take some of the liability, public sector banks may also relax some conditions so that funding to the state power utilities is not curtailed. (Business Standard) here * Tata Power is looking at bidding for projects in countries with easy regulatory norms, with South and West Asian nations being high on the priority list, a top official said. (Business Standard) here * Bharti Infratel will soon invite bids as it plans to buy solar energy supplies worth $300 million from international suppliers to power about 8,000 sites in a bid to cut diesel costs, executives aware of the development said. (Economic Times) here * ONGC has come up with a new voluntary retirement scheme that offers lucrative medical benefits without any cost to employees in a bid to pare down its workforce. (Economic Times) here * Iran reduced oil prices in its quarterly formulas for three grades of crude it sells to Asia for the first time in 2012 on Tuesday, before the start of Western finiancial sanctions targeting Tehran's oil exports. * Iran's biggest tanker operator, NITC, has $1 billion in ship insurance cover to keep its fleet on the water and serve clients in Asia despite Western sanctions on the Islamic Republic's oil trade. AUTOS/TRANSPORT/AIRLINES * Shipping Corp of India has put on hold its expansion plans for current fiscal, as it faces rising debt and flat freight rates. (Economic Times) here * If the government accepts oil minister S. Jaipal Reddy's proposal to impose additional excise duty on diesel cars, the price of small diesel cars could rise by 170,000 rupees, while medium-to-large guzzlers could each cost 255,000 rupees more. (Times of India) here * Ashok Leyland said it will raise 7.5 billion rupees through the issuane of securities via a private placement to finance the firm's capital expenditure requirements. (Business Standard) here * Emirates Airline President Tim Clark said the 49 percent investment cap is a disincentive to invest into India unless sweetened with tax breaks or full freedom to run a domestic airline. (Economic Times) here PHARMA/HEALTH CARE * Super Religare Laboratories, the diagnostic subsidiary of listed firm Fortis Healthcare has signed definitive agreements with two investment partners, NYLIM Jacob Ballas India and International Finance Corporation (IFC), to receive investments of 2.5 billion rupees and 1.2 billion rupees, respectively. (Economic Times) here * Clinical trial companies are looking at South East Asian countries to expand their business and escape the red tape of Indian authorities. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Sadananda Maiya, founder of MTR Foods, says he is looking at re-enter the ready-to-eat food segment. Maiya exited the sector in 2007 March after selling MTR Foods to Norway's Orkla Group for 3 billion rupees, but after a five-year no-compete clause expired in April this year, he is now gearing up to storm back into the fast-growing market. (Business Standard) here PROPERTY * DLF has sold its entire stake in Adone Hotels and Hospitality Limited (Adone) to Kolkata-based Avani Projects and Square Four Housing & Infrastructure for 5.67 billion rupees. (Business Standard) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. * Euro stuck before Italian debt sale, Greek vote
* Brent slips, US crude edges up on spread trade