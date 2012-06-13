GLOBAL MARKETS
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange rose 0.1, while the MSCI Asia
ex-Japan rose 0.1 percent.
* Asian shares rose on Wednesday, following gains in
European and U.S. markets where bargain hunters bought beaten
down stocks, but markets remained vulnerable to the euro zone's
debt woes as Spanish yields hit record highs on worries over
banks.
* U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt
markets on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than
1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will meet the chairmen
of the state run insurers in New Delhi.
* West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose party is
the second largest within the ruling UPA coalition, meets
Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi to potentially discuss
possible party candidates for the post of the President of India
* South Korea's S&T Motors holds press
conference to launch its new Hsoyung superbike and announce new
investments, in the latest move by a foreign motorcycle maker to
make inroads into India's changing two-wheeler market. (0700
GMT)
* India's money supply and reserve money data (1230 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* TKA Nair, the adviser to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,
has said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) did not stall or
delay a move to allow competitive bidding for captive coal mines
in 2004. (Economic Times)
* Finance minister Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday asked
state-run banks and financial institutions to use various tools
at their command for containing non-performing assets. (Times of
India)
* Failure to repay one bank could result in an account being
classified as a bad loan by all banks, according to guidelines
issued by the finance ministry early this month.
The rule is aimed at discouraging companies from borrowing
from one bank to repay another or to extract concession by
skipping payments. (Economic Times)
TELECOMS
* The Reserve Bank of India has approved the proposal to
allow mobile phone companies to mortgage airwaves, a move that
will allow telcos to use spectrum as collateral and raise funds
from banks for the upcoming auctions. (Economic Times)
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* Reliance Industries has warned that production
from its KG-D6 block will continue to decline as government is
not approving investments needed to boost output.(Business
Standard)
* The government may soon seek Cabinet approval for
restructuring 1.5 trillion rupees of power distribution
companies.
While states will take some of the liability, public sector
banks may also relax some conditions so that funding to the
state power utilities is not curtailed. (Business Standard)
* Tata Power is looking at bidding for projects in
countries with easy regulatory norms, with South and West Asian
nations being high on the priority list, a top official said.
(Business Standard)
* Bharti Infratel will soon invite bids as it plans to buy
solar energy supplies worth $300 million from international
suppliers to power about 8,000 sites in a bid to cut diesel
costs, executives aware of the development said. (Economic
Times)
* ONGC has come up with a new voluntary retirement
scheme that offers lucrative medical benefits without any cost
to employees in a bid to pare down its workforce. (Economic
Times)
* Iran reduced oil prices in its quarterly formulas for
three grades of crude it sells to Asia for the first time in
2012 on Tuesday, before the start of Western finiancial
sanctions targeting Tehran's oil exports.
* Iran's biggest tanker operator, NITC, has $1 billion in
ship insurance cover to keep its fleet on the water and serve
clients in Asia despite Western sanctions on the Islamic
Republic's oil trade.
AUTOS/TRANSPORT/AIRLINES
* Shipping Corp of India has put on hold its
expansion plans for current fiscal, as it faces rising debt and
flat freight rates. (Economic Times)
* If the government accepts oil minister S. Jaipal Reddy's
proposal to impose additional excise duty on diesel cars, the
price of small diesel cars could rise by 170,000 rupees, while
medium-to-large guzzlers could each cost 255,000 rupees more.
(Times of India)
* Ashok Leyland said it will raise 7.5 billion
rupees through the issuane of securities via a private placement
to finance the firm's capital expenditure requirements.
(Business Standard)
* Emirates Airline President Tim Clark said the
49 percent investment cap is a disincentive to invest into India
unless sweetened with tax breaks or full freedom to run a
domestic airline. (Economic Times)
PHARMA/HEALTH CARE
* Super Religare Laboratories, the diagnostic subsidiary of
listed firm Fortis Healthcare has signed definitive
agreements with two investment partners, NYLIM Jacob Ballas
India and International Finance Corporation (IFC), to receive
investments of 2.5 billion rupees and 1.2 billion rupees,
respectively. (Economic Times)
* Clinical trial companies are looking at South East Asian
countries to expand their business and escape the red tape of
Indian authorities. (Economic Times)
RETAIL
* Sadananda Maiya, founder of MTR Foods, says he is looking
at re-enter the ready-to-eat food segment.
Maiya exited the sector in 2007 March after selling MTR
Foods to Norway's Orkla Group for 3 billion rupees, but after a
five-year no-compete clause expired in April this year, he is
now gearing up to storm back into the fast-growing market.
(Business Standard)
PROPERTY
* DLF has sold its entire stake in Adone Hotels and
Hospitality Limited (Adone) to Kolkata-based Avani Projects and
Square Four Housing & Infrastructure for 5.67 billion rupees.
(Business Standard)
(Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)