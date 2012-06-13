MUMBAI, June 13 Indian main index posted slight
gains on Wednesday ahead of key inflation data that could help
determine whether the central bank cuts interest rates next
week.
Larsen & Toubro added 2.45 percent for the day on
a Kyodo News report that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
may look to buy a stake in unit L&T Shipbuilding though
an executive at the energy conglomerate denied any such talks
had taken place.
Auto shares were hit by media reports levies would be
imposed on diesel vehicle sales, sending Mahindra & Mahindra
down 1.84 percent.
India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose
0.12 percent to 16,883.4 points.
The broader 50-share NSE index gained 0.11 percent
to 5,121.45 points
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)