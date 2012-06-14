GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.4 percent, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan fell 0.6 percent. * Asian shares eased on Thursday as weak U.S. retail sales raised concerns about sluggish economic growth, while an Italian debt auction later will test market confidence in whether it can avoid becoming the next victim in the euro zone crisis. * Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had been treading water through most of the day. FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release WPI inflation data. The wholesale price index, India's main inflation gauge, is expected to rise 7.60 percent in May versus a year ago, compared with April's 7.23 percent, the poll of 31 analysts showed. (0630 GMT) * India's cabinet headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will meet around 11.00 IST (0530 GMT). The cabinet is expected to take a decision on increasing urea fertiliser prices, aimed at cutting down the government's total subsidy burden. (0530 GMT) * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao, along with deputy governors, will be present in Hyderabad for a committee meeting, which will not be open to the media. (0930 GMT) * Private lender Axis Bank is holding annual general meeting on Thursday. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH COMMODITIES/ENERGY * The Children Investment Fund has warned of legal action against Coal India and its directors, alleging breach of company law, violation of their fiduciary duties and obligations to shareholders, according to a letter sent to S Narsing Rao, chairman of the coal company.(Times of India) here * Coal India has put on hold its initiative to acquire foreign assets and does not intend to start any fresh talks nor does it have any plans of inviting fresh expressions of interest, said people familiar with the situation. (Economic Times) here * The Aditya Birla Group is in talks with U.S. thermal coal miner Drummond Company to purchase a significant stake in coal mines in Colombia owned by the privately held company, according to a person with direct knowledge of the developments. (Financial Express) here * The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has questioned the coordinated pricing strategy of state-owned oil marketing companies and plans to write to these companies over the matter soon. (Business Standard) here * The price of crude oil purchased by Indian refiners has dipped to $95.75 a barrel, the lowest in more than a year, raising hopes of another cut in petrol prices and a substantial fall in oil subsidies. Concerned by the widening gap between diesel and petrol rates, the government is considering hiking diesel prices by 3 rupees a litre. Petrol prices are expected to be reduced on or before June 16. (Economic Times) here * State-run NTPC on Wednesday said it could meet its thermal power generation target of 25,000 Mw by 2017 if it gets fuel supply assurance from Coal India in the next six months. (Business Standard) here * The southwest monsoon, which has been lying low for more than a week after making a delayed entry into India, showed some signs of gathering momentum today, with the rains reaching parts of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and interior Karnataka. The rains reached these areas seven to eight days behind its scheduled arrival date. (Business Standard) here * The government is likely to announce a significant increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for kharif crops. (Times of India) here FINANCIALS * For the first time since regulator SEBI allowed public issuance of debt in 2008, funds raised through this route have surpassed equity offerings. In fiscal 2012, companies raised 356 billion rupees through public issuance of debt, or 33 percent higher than funds raised up through equity offerings during the same period, excluding private placement of debt. (Economic Times) here TELECOM * A decision on sending a tax notice to Vodafone on its acquisition of Indian assets, which has sparked a long dispute between the U.K. company and the Indian government, is likely to be taken after two weeks. (Business Standard) here IT * Wipro is chasing a sizable jump in market share in the next 24 to 36 months. The management is not unduly concerned about demand and cited that there are enough deals in the pipeline. (Times of India) here * Subex announced the launch of new 5.7 percent secured foreign currency convertible bonds of up to $131 million due 2017. RETAIL * Hotel Leelaventure 's request for corporate debt restructuring for a 4.3 billion rupees loan has been approved, said Indian Overseas Bank chairman and managing director M Narendra, a member of the consortium of lenders. (Financial Express) here RETAIL * Shares of Vijay Mallya-led UB Group companies on Wednesday shot up to 20 per cent amid reports that the group is looking to sell stake in United Spirits. (Business Standard) here * The U.S. on Tuesday requested India open up its multi-brand retail sector for foreign investors, an issue the Indian government had deferred for lack of consensus among its coalition partners. In her remarks at the India-U.S. Strategic Dialogue, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton emphasised the need for a hospitable bilateral investment environment. (Times of India) here * Japanese conglomerate Suntory, known for its whiskies and beers, bought a 51 percent stake in a subsidiary of Mumbai-based Narang Group to enter India's non-alcoholic beverage market. HEALTH CARE * HealthCare Global Enterprises is understood to be looking at a merger with Kolkata-based Medica Synergie, in a deal estimated at 3 billion rupees, according to at least two investment bankers privy to the transaction. (Business Standard) here AUTO/TRANSPORT * South Korea's S&T Motors, which entered into a partnership with Pune-based DS Kulkarni Group to distribute its Hyosung bikes in the country, sees sales from India matching its overall global sales of 50,000 two-wheelers in the next 3-5 years. (Economic Times) here * Air India chairman Rohit Nandan is banking on the induction of the much-awaited Boeing 787 aircraft, the first of which is supposed to be delivered later this month, for a revival in fortunes of the national carrier. (Economic Times) here OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro buoyed by short-covering * Brent flat, U.S. crude down; OPEC meeting eyed * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs