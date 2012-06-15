GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange rose 0.5 percent, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan rose 0.6 percent. * Asian shares edged up on Friday, and the euro held most of the previous session's gains, as nervous investors took comfort from plans for coordinated action by major central banks to stabilise markets if Sunday's election in Greece results in turmoil. * U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday after news major central banks are preparing coordinated action if the results of Greek elections this weekend lead to turmoil in financial markets. FACTORS TO WATCH * Data on weekly foreign reserves, bank loans from the RBI. (1230 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH ENERGY/COMMODITIES * State-owned Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum could cut petrol prices by 2 rupees during a scheduled meeting on Friday after the fall in global crude prices. (Times of India) here * Coal India expects a hit of 60 billion rupees per year on its revenue from next year as it cuts spot sales to accommodate power producers, according to an internal note. (Economic Times) here * Institutional Investor Advisory Services India has recommended that minority institutional investors in Sesa Goa vote against a resolution to merge the company with Sterlite Industries, both of which are controlled by Vedanta Resources.. (Economic Times) here * The AV Birla Group and French cement giant Lafarge are in talks to buy out Jaiprakash Associates' cement plants in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, after the New Delhi-based company decided to spin off the assets into a separate company, according to people close to the developments. (Economic Times) here * India is seeking extra oil supplies from OPEC members Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Algeria, as the country, already cutting its dependence on sanctions-hit Iran, works to secure additional barrels to feed its expanding refining capacity. * The Indian government formally lifted a hefty tax on payments to National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC) for settling part of its oil purchases in Indian rupees. * Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to June 14 were at 18 percent of capacity, down six percentage points from the year ago period, government data showed, in the second week of the crucial monsoon rainy season. * India's crucial monsoon rains were 50 percent below average in the week to June 13, the weather office said on Thursday, a second week of scant rain and confirmation the four-month season has got off to a slow start. * India hiked the base price it will pay farmers for rice this year well above current domestic levels, raising the prospects for a bumper harvest and exports from the world's second-biggest producer. FINANCIAL * Tata Communications is negotiating to buy a substantial stake in Chennai-based Prizm Payments Services in order to expand its payment services business, according to an investment banker close to the transaction. (Economic Times) here * India's best known stock investor, billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, doesn't much like the moniker of 'India's Warren Buffett'. Dressed simply in a white shirt and grey pants, he draws heavily on a cigarette, burps loudly, tells ribald jokes and peppers his interview with the cliches and one-liners that have become his stock-in-trade. RETAIL * South Korea's Lotte Shopping has abandoned plans to start a cash-and-carry venture in India after recruiting a team a year-and-a-half ago, a person with direct knowledge of the development said. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * SREI Group company Quippo has made a nearly 30 billion rupee bid for the tower business of Bangladesh's second-largest mobile operator, Banglalink, two persons familiar with the development said. (Economic Times) here * ZTE may end up being the sole supplier of GSM equipment to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd even though the state-run company had hoped to give out the contract of 15 million lines to two different suppliers, said three people familiar with the development. (Economic Times) here PHARMA * Tata Group-owned drug discovery and services firm Advinus Therapeutics has initiated talks with a few foreign drug companies that could lead Tata to exit the company completely or selling its molecule research business, said two persons familiar with the development. PHARMA * Tata Group-owned drug discovery and services firm Advinus Therapeutics has initiated talks with a few foreign drug companies that could lead Tata to exit the company completely or selling its molecule research business, said two persons familiar with the development. (Economic Times) here IT * Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that it has signed a $300-million agreement with ING unit in the United States to offer a comprehensive array of insurance business process services. (Business Standard) here AIRLINE * SpiceJet is planning to raise funds from private equity (PE) companies and other potential investors including foreign airlines. (Business Standard) A spokesperson from the airline told Business Standard investors have approached SpiceJet but said the airline had not finalised any deal. here AUTOS * Audi AG has sold out the first lot of 500 units of its Q3 compact sport-utility vehicle within five days of its debut in India. (Economic Times) here OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro firm on hopes of central bank action * Oil rises as OPEC keeps output target steady * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs