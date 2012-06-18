GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange rose 0.9 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan rose 1.8 percent. * Asian shares rose nearly 2 percent on Monday after Greece's election delivered a slim parliamentary majority to pro-bailout parties, a result seen as crucial to European leaders' efforts to hold the euro together. * U.S. stock index futures rose on Sunday with Greek parties that support a bailout for the country set to win a slim parliamentary majority, bringing some relief to a world braced for fresh financial turmoil. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian central bank will release its mid-quarter policy review which comes few hours after the Greece election results. (0530 GMT) * CPI inflation data for May. (0530 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Companies across power, steel and cement sectors may find their dealings with the coal ministry being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the allocation of captive coal blocks between 2006 and 2009. (Economic Times) here * The government has initiated the process of selling a 10 per cent stake sale in National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) as India looks to raise an estimated 120 billion rupees. (Times of India) here * The Coal Ministry is considering whether to ask Coal India to import 45 million tonnes of thermal coal in 2012-13 to meet the projected demand of 393 mt from the power sector during the year. (Business Line) here * The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, about seven days behind schedule, declared the weather bureau. (Times of India) here TELECOMS * Incumbent telecom operators may have to pay the reserve price for renewal of any new 2G licenses even if no bid are received in a new spectrum auction, the government said. (Financial Express) here * Lanco is in talks to sell its stake in its hydropower business to Norway's SN Power, according to an unnamed investment banker. (Mint) here * Aban Offshore is discussing sale of its thermal power projects to Nuziveedu Power, a subsidiary of Hyderabad-based Nuziveedu Seeds (NSL), according to banking sources briefed on the matter. (Times of India) here * In an effort to stimulate industrial activity, the finance ministry has asked cash-rich public sector companies to invest surplus money or be prepared to park a part of it with the government. (Business Standard) here INFRASTRUCTURE / TRANSPORT * Shriram Transport Finance Company plans to raise around 20 billion rupees via non-convertible debentures, said a senior official. (Business Standard) here * The government on Sunday ruled out raising the 49 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) cap in the Indian aviation sector, Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh said. (Business Standard) here * International airlines have shown little enthusiasm over the government's plan to allow them to pick up 49 percent stake in their Indian counterparts. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * The Hershey Company is looking to an end to a five-year-old partnership with the Godrej Group to expand in the country alone via subsidiary Hershey Confectionery India, according to a senior official of Godrej Hershey who didn't wish to be identified. (Economic Times) here * Consumer durables companies are planning to raise prices of their products by up to 5 percent, mainly due to the severe impact of rupee depreciation. (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro reaches one-month high on Greek vote results * Oil rises on Greek election outcome * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)