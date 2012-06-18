GLOBAL MARKETS
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange rose 0.9 percent, while the MSCI
Asia-Pacific ex-Japan rose 1.8 percent.
* Asian shares rose nearly 2 percent on Monday after
Greece's election delivered a slim parliamentary majority to
pro-bailout parties, a result seen as crucial to European
leaders' efforts to hold the euro together.
* U.S. stock index futures rose on Sunday with Greek parties
that support a bailout for the country set to win a slim
parliamentary majority, bringing some relief to a world braced
for fresh financial turmoil.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian central bank will release its mid-quarter policy
review which comes few hours after the Greece election results.
(0530 GMT)
* CPI inflation data for May. (0530 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* Companies across power, steel and cement sectors may find
their dealings with the coal ministry being probed by the
Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the
allocation of captive coal blocks between 2006 and 2009.
(Economic Times)
* The government has initiated the process of selling a 10
per cent stake sale in National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) as
India looks to raise an estimated 120 billion rupees. (Times of
India)
* The Coal Ministry is considering whether to ask Coal India
to import 45 million tonnes of thermal coal in 2012-13
to meet the projected demand of 393 mt from the power sector
during the year. (Business Line)
* The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday
afternoon, about seven days behind schedule, declared the
weather bureau. (Times of India)
TELECOMS
* Incumbent telecom operators may have to pay the reserve
price for renewal of any new 2G licenses even if no bid are
received in a new spectrum auction, the government said.
(Financial Express)
* Lanco is in talks to sell its stake in its
hydropower business to Norway's SN Power, according to an
unnamed investment banker. (Mint)
* Aban Offshore is discussing sale of its thermal
power projects to Nuziveedu Power, a subsidiary of
Hyderabad-based Nuziveedu Seeds (NSL), according to banking
sources briefed on the matter. (Times of India)
* In an effort to stimulate industrial activity, the finance
ministry has asked cash-rich public sector companies to invest
surplus money or be prepared to park a part of it with the
government. (Business Standard)
INFRASTRUCTURE / TRANSPORT
* Shriram Transport Finance Company plans to raise
around 20 billion rupees via non-convertible debentures, said a
senior official. (Business Standard)
* The government on Sunday ruled out raising the 49 per cent
foreign direct investment (FDI) cap in the Indian aviation
sector, Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh said. (Business
Standard)
* International airlines have shown little enthusiasm over
the government's plan to allow them to pick up 49 percent stake
in their Indian counterparts. (Economic Times)
RETAIL
* The Hershey Company is looking to an end to a
five-year-old partnership with the Godrej Group to expand in the
country alone via subsidiary Hershey Confectionery India,
according to a senior official of Godrej Hershey who didn't wish
to be identified. (Economic Times)
* Consumer durables companies are planning to raise prices
of their products by up to 5 percent, mainly due to the severe
impact of rupee depreciation. (Economic Times)
