MUMBAI, June 18 India's benchmark index rose to
a six-week high on Monday, tracking gains in Asian shares after
pro-bailout parties eked out a slim majority in Greece's
election, though gains were capped as traders await the central
bank decision.
The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to cut the repo
rate by at least 25 basis points, with some investors also
expecting a cut in the cash reserve ratio. A decision is due at
around 0530 GMT.
India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.71 percent
to 17,068.69 points, after earlier hitting its highest intraday
level since May 4.
The broader 50-share NSE index added 0.70 percent to
5,176.05 points.
