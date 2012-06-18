MUMBAI, June 18 India's benchmark index
fell 1 percent on Monday, led by a sell-off in lenders, after
the Reserve Bank of India surprised markets by keeping both the
repo rate and the cash reserve ratio unchanged.
Local shares had rallied in June, hitting a six-week high
early on Monday's session, on expectations the RBI would ease
policy after recent data showed economic growth in January-March
fell to a nine-year low.
Instead, the RBI said it remains concerned about inflation,
though the central bank did state it would monitor liquidity
conditions, such as by purchasing bonds via open market
operations as warranted.
The RBI is still expected to cut interest rates further
after last easing the repo rate by 50 basis points
to its current 8 percent in April, but the timing is now up in
the air.
The focus now also shifts to the government, whose perceived
lack of policy reform was a key factor behind the slump in local
markets that sent the rupee currency tumbling to a
record low in May.
"Rates are headed lower, but cuts are going to be more
unpredictable," said Sandeep J. Shah, CEO of investment advisory
firm S a mpriti Capital.
"Expectations from the government are at zero, and any
significant action would therefore result in short-covering"
The main BSE index fell 1 percent, after erasing
earlier gains of as much as 0.9 percent that had brought the
index to its highest since May 4.
The NSE's 50 share index fell 1.1 percent.
Domestic stocks had rallied 4.5 percent this month as of
Friday's close, after weak GDP data on May 31 had sparked
expectations the RBI would cut rates.
Besides keeping interest rates unchanged, the RBI also
disappointed investors by leaving the cash reserve ratio
at 4.75 percent after last cutting the amount of
money that lenders must keep with the central bank in March.
The surprise outcome sent the NSE banking index
tumbling down 2.5 percent after the sub-index had gained 6.6
percent this month as of Friday's close.
State Bank of India DROPPED 3.3 percent, while
ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank fell over 2 percent
each.
Other rate-sensitive stocks also slumped, with property firm
DLF down 4 percent and Unitech down 3.7
percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by
Rafael Nam)