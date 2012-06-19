GLOBAL MARKETS
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange rose 0.1 percent, while the MSCI
Asia-Pacific ex-Japan also advanced 0.1 percent.
* Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as a post-Greek election
relief rally quickly ran out of steam, with rising Spanish and
Italian bond yields signalling that European leaders still have
much to do to contain the euro zone debt crisis.
* The Nasdaq index advanced on Monday, propelled by a rally
in Apple and other big-cap tech stocks, but fears Europe's debt
crisis is in danger of worsening limited broader gains.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao is scheduled to give a
speech at the 10th Annual General Meeting of the Indian
Merchants' Chamber, one day after keeping interest rates on
hold. (1130 GMT)
* Honda's Indian motorcycle unit holds a press conference in
Mumbai with its CEO. Honda is ramping up activity in India with
an aim to overhaul Hero Motocorp, it's old partner in
the country, as the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer. (0630 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* India's chief economic adviser Kaushik Basu on Monday said
a "herd mentality" from ratings agencies led to Fitch's revision
of India's rating outlook to negative from stable, but added
that the review was not surprising.
* The five BRICS emerging economies said on Monday they
agreed to enhance their contributions to the International
Monetary Fund and to explore currency swaps as part of efforts
to promote global financial stability.
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* An Indian consortium said it was no longer considering
making an offer for Britain's Cove Energy.
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp, through its
Videsh unit, and GAIL India said in February they had
teamed up to look at making an offer for Cove before saying on
Monday they were no longer mulling a takeover approach.
* India's state-run fuel retailers have decided not to cut
retail gasoline prices for now and will review the situation
later this week, an oil ministry source said on Monday.
* The government is contemplating fixing subsidy prices for
petrol and diesel to restrict the subsidy bill to 2 percent of
GDP and pass on any price rises to consumers based on
fluctuations in global markets. (Times of India)
* India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) have signed an agreement to
renew a cooperation pact in areas such as exploration, the
chairman of the Indian company told Reuters.
* Coal India has entered into fuel supply pacts
with 27 power units, a source close to the development said.
(Economic Times)
* With natural gas output from its KG-D6 block dipping to
all-time low, Reliance Industries has proposed to drill
its first exploration well in almost five years on its D1 and D3
gas fields, sources privy to the development said. (Economic
Times)
* The Odisha state government is all set to approve the
much-awaited agreement with South Korean steelmaker POSCO
to set up the greenfield steel project in Odisha's
Jagatsinghpur district, steel and mines minister Raghunath
Mohanty said. (Economic Times)
* Tata Power is eyeing a share of the hydropower
potential being harnessed by public sector enterprises in Bhutan
as part of its efforts to expand abroad, a company executive
said. (Financial Express)
IT
* V G Siddhartha, founder and owner of the Cafe Coffee Day
chain, on Monday increased his stake in Bangalore-based IT
company MindTree to 22 percent from nearly 18 percent
earlier though a block deal worth 1.2 billion rupees on the BSE.
(Times of India)
AUTOS / TRANSPORT
* Automotive glass maker Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd
, majority owned by French building materials company
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, failed to complete its
voluntary delisting from the Bombay Stock Exchange, its adviser
said in a stock exchange announcement on Monday.
* Adhunik Metaliks, a manufacturer of automotive
steels, is slated to commission a 1.2 million tonne pellet plant
in Jamshedpur. (Economic Times)
* India's leading domestic airlines have agreed to slash
airfares in their highest fare bracket by 5-20 percent after a
directive from the aviation regulator. (Economic Times)
PROPERTY
* IDFC Real Estate Investments is planning to raise a $500
million real estate private equity fund, according to a person
with direct knowledge of the development. (Economic Times)
HEALTH CARE
* Fortis Healthcare Ltd said it is undertaking an
internal restructuring under which some of its hospitals would
be divided into two separate business units, according to an
exchange filing. (Economic Times)
* Apollo Hospitals Enterprise will add nearly
3,000 beds in the next two to three years with an estimated
capital expenditure of 20 billion rupees. (Financial Express)
TELECOMS
* The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) wants foreign
companies that win auctioned spectrum to commit they would not
claim damages for cancelled licences under international
treaties and is seeking to insert such a clause under the
auction terms, Business Standard reported without naming
sources. (Business Standard)
