GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange rose 0.1 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan also advanced 0.1 percent. * Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as a post-Greek election relief rally quickly ran out of steam, with rising Spanish and Italian bond yields signalling that European leaders still have much to do to contain the euro zone debt crisis. * The Nasdaq index advanced on Monday, propelled by a rally in Apple and other big-cap tech stocks, but fears Europe's debt crisis is in danger of worsening limited broader gains. FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao is scheduled to give a speech at the 10th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Merchants' Chamber, one day after keeping interest rates on hold. (1130 GMT) * Honda's Indian motorcycle unit holds a press conference in Mumbai with its CEO. Honda is ramping up activity in India with an aim to overhaul Hero Motocorp, it's old partner in the country, as the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer. (0630 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India's chief economic adviser Kaushik Basu on Monday said a "herd mentality" from ratings agencies led to Fitch's revision of India's rating outlook to negative from stable, but added that the review was not surprising. * The five BRICS emerging economies said on Monday they agreed to enhance their contributions to the International Monetary Fund and to explore currency swaps as part of efforts to promote global financial stability. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * An Indian consortium said it was no longer considering making an offer for Britain's Cove Energy. India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp, through its Videsh unit, and GAIL India said in February they had teamed up to look at making an offer for Cove before saying on Monday they were no longer mulling a takeover approach. * India's state-run fuel retailers have decided not to cut retail gasoline prices for now and will review the situation later this week, an oil ministry source said on Monday. * The government is contemplating fixing subsidy prices for petrol and diesel to restrict the subsidy bill to 2 percent of GDP and pass on any price rises to consumers based on fluctuations in global markets. (Times of India) * India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) have signed an agreement to renew a cooperation pact in areas such as exploration, the chairman of the Indian company told Reuters. * Coal India has entered into fuel supply pacts with 27 power units, a source close to the development said. (Economic Times) * With natural gas output from its KG-D6 block dipping to all-time low, Reliance Industries has proposed to drill its first exploration well in almost five years on its D1 and D3 gas fields, sources privy to the development said. (Economic Times) * The Odisha state government is all set to approve the much-awaited agreement with South Korean steelmaker POSCO to set up the greenfield steel project in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, steel and mines minister Raghunath Mohanty said. (Economic Times) * Tata Power is eyeing a share of the hydropower potential being harnessed by public sector enterprises in Bhutan as part of its efforts to expand abroad, a company executive said. (Financial Express) IT * V G Siddhartha, founder and owner of the Cafe Coffee Day chain, on Monday increased his stake in Bangalore-based IT company MindTree to 22 percent from nearly 18 percent earlier though a block deal worth 1.2 billion rupees on the BSE. (Times of India) AUTOS / TRANSPORT * Automotive glass maker Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd , majority owned by French building materials company Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, failed to complete its voluntary delisting from the Bombay Stock Exchange, its adviser said in a stock exchange announcement on Monday. * Adhunik Metaliks, a manufacturer of automotive steels, is slated to commission a 1.2 million tonne pellet plant in Jamshedpur. (Economic Times) * India's leading domestic airlines have agreed to slash airfares in their highest fare bracket by 5-20 percent after a directive from the aviation regulator. (Economic Times) PROPERTY * IDFC Real Estate Investments is planning to raise a $500 million real estate private equity fund, according to a person with direct knowledge of the development. (Economic Times) HEALTH CARE * Fortis Healthcare Ltd said it is undertaking an internal restructuring under which some of its hospitals would be divided into two separate business units, according to an exchange filing. (Economic Times) * Apollo Hospitals Enterprise will add nearly 3,000 beds in the next two to three years with an estimated capital expenditure of 20 billion rupees. (Financial Express) TELECOMS * The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) wants foreign companies that win auctioned spectrum to commit they would not claim damages for cancelled licences under international treaties and is seeking to insert such a clause under the auction terms, Business Standard reported without naming sources. (Business Standard) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro nurses losses as focus shifts to Spain * Oil falls on euro zone worry, fading stimulus hope * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)