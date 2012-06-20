GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan also advanced 0.4 percent. * Asian shares rose on Wednesday and the euro clung to most of the previous session's gains as investors bet that Europe's worsening debt crisis and faltering global growth will prompt major central banks to launch a new round of monetary stimulus. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday on hopes that the Federal Reserve will agree to extend stimulus measures as the economy struggles to recover and the euro zone's debt crisis gets worse. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's refinery oil sales. (0230 GMT) * Allcargo Logistics' board meet to consider and approve a proposal for a share buyback. * Lloyds Steel Industries' board meet To consider Issue of Equity Shares on preferential basis. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India's competition watchdog may slap a fine of about 30 billion rupees on top cement companies, ruling them guilty of forming a cartel and fixing prices in an order expected in a few days, official sources said. (Economic Times) here * The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has called a meeting on Wednesday to revive the contentious issue of imposing duty on foreign power equipment in the country, according to three people familiar with the development. (Mint) here * Bharat Light and Power, Tejpreet Chopra, and the Hyderabad-based Mytrah Energy are in the race to buy real estate firm DLF's wind power business for around 10 billion rupees, according to sources familiar with the developments. (Economic Times) here * DLF, the country's largest real estate company, might offload stake in the Nagpur Information Technology Special Economic Zone after September, in the second round of fund-raising from non-core asset sales, according to unnamed sources (Business Standard) * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp has made its first payment for Iranian oil in rupees, two industry sources said on Tuesday, becoming the first refiner to use a payment channel that skirts tightening Western sanctions on Iran's trade. * The government has allocated 116 mines to Coal India for expansion to help it boost production capacity. (Economic Times) here * ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corp, is looking to sell a 50 per cent stake in its Cuban offshore blocks, a source privy to the development said. (Economic Times) here * Jindal Steel & Power is likely to exit from a three-year long race for listed Australian coal explorer Rocklands Richfield, following an aggressive bid by China's Linyi Mining Group, a person aware of the details said. (Economic Times) here * Welspun Energy is in talks with renewable energy funds to sell a small stake in the company and raise $150-200 million for investments in wind energy farms, people close to the development said. (Economic Times) here FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * A finance ministry panel looking into the controversial General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) would finalise its report by August after taking on board concerns of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and other stake holders. (Business Standard) * Max India is likely to split its financial and healthcare businesses into separate entities as part of a restructuring process, a person familiar with the development said. (Economic Times) here TELECOM * Norway's Telenor could exit India if licence prices at an upcoming auction prove expensive, the head of the mobile phone operator's Asian operations said on Tuesday. * Vodafone India plans to cuts 3G mobile data prices by 80 pct. RETAIL American apparel-maker Tommy Hilfiger plans to add 500 stores in India over the next five years, the company has told the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the nodal agency that clears such foreign investments, according to an application reviewed by the Economic Times. (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro dips, losses limited before Fed decision * Brent slips under $96, Fed eyed * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)