GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.5 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan also receded 1 percent. * Asian stocks struggled and commodities fell broadly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve ramped up monetary stimulus by expanding "Operation Twist", but disappointed some investors who had been hoping for more aggressive measures. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve acted to aid the fragile economy with stimulus measures that were in line with market expectations but went no further. FACTORS TO WATCH * An Indian ministerial panel meets Thursday evening to discuss the base price for an upcoming 2G mobile airwaves auction. (1130 GMT) * India's weather office to release weekly rainfall data which is expected to show improvement from the previous weeks when rains were 50 percent below average. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The economic slowdown, coupled with pressure on profitability, has pushed India Inc's default rate to a 13-year high of 6.3 percent for the fiscal ended March 2012. The pain continued in April when it stood at 5.2 percent. (Times of India) here * A committee set up by the Securities and Exchange Board of India will scrutinise all auditor qualifications listed in balance sheets of listed companies and ask the management to restate numbers in case of violation of accounting rules. Top officials close to the development said that SEBI would discuss this issue at its board meeting on June 26. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India's oil products demand is likely to grow an annual 6.1 percent in 2012/13, the highest in five years, as the government's thrust on infrastructure to boost the economy is set to spur consumption of industrial fuels. * The power ministry in the next couple of weeks will submit a proposal to the Union Cabinet proposing a levy of 21 percent on imported power equipment, according to a senior government official. Power companies have stoutly resisted any increase in duty on equipment imports, especially after they have become costlier as the rupee had depreciated. (Economic Times) here * The finance and power ministries are close to finalising a new package for the debt-laden power distribution firms, after the RBI and other banks rejected an earlier move to refinance their liabilities. (Economic Times) here * The country is reeling under a severe power shortage that has forced people to suffer 16-hour supply cuts in some regions as fuel scarcity has hit generation and the precarious health of utilities has ravaged the finances and payment schedules in the sector. (Economic Times) here * Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (Mahagenco), one of the largest power producers in the country, has sent a communication to Coal India, demanding some changes to fuel supply agreements, Subrat Ratho, managing director of Mahagenco, told Business Standard. (Business Standard) here * New Delhi's electricity regulator has confirmed it would announce new power tariffs in the first half of July, which sources say could be more than last year's 22 percent hike, along with a new code spelling out penalties on distribution companies if they fail to deliver services on time. (Economic Times) here * Coal India chairman S Narsing Rao on Wednesday said the miner was unwilling to make changes in the penalty clause of fuel supply agreements, since that would be detrimental to the company's financial interests. (Financial Express) here PROPERTY * Analjit Singh, chairman of the hospitals-to-insurance group Max India, has shelved plans to build a five-star hotel in Noida's premium Delhi One project over concerns that upcoming hotels in the city would lead to a glut of upmarket rooms, according to people close to the development. (Economic Times) here * Godrej Properties is looking to expand its presence in Gujarat, Pirojsha Godrej, managing director and chief executive officer, said. (Business Standard) here PHARMA * U.S. drug maker Merck has begun talks with the promoters of the unlisted Micro Labs, to purchase the company, a person with direct knowledge of the development said. (Financial Express) here INDUSTRIAL * The Ministry of Defence has chosen a private sector consortium to compete with Bharat Electronics to develop a backbone communications network for the 21st century battlefield, according to the review of a letter from the ministry. The project is worth an estimated 100 billion rupees. (Business Standard) South Block has selected a private sector consortium of Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power and HCL. here * Mahindra and Mahindra is looking to increase its market share in the scooter market by up to 3 percent, with a series of new launches. (Business Standard) here * According to people close to Titan Industries, the Bangalore-headquartered entity is carrying out in-depth market research to extend the 'Titan' brand into leather accessories such as clutches and belts. * Tata Group is developing an electric car that is expected to be priced below $20,000 in partnership with France's Dassault Systemes, said Kevin Fisher, an executive at Tata Technologies. (Business Standard) here MEDIA * Sun TV Network Ltd has budgeted 1.8-2 billion rupees as capital expenditure (capex) for the current financial year, which will mostly be spent on programming operations and upgrading equipment, said V C Unnikrishnan, chief financial officer. Besides, the company has lined up 2.5-2.6 billion rupees to acquire movies for distribution. (Business Standard) here