GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 1.1 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan declined 1.4 percent. * Asian shares fell on Friday and the safe-haven dollar hovered near its highest in a week-and-a-half after weak manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China heightened fears over the outlook for global growth. * U.S. stocks posted the worst day in three weeks on Thursday on mounting evidence that slowing manufacturing growth worldwide threatened corporate profits. FACTORS TO WATCH * State Bank of India will hold a shareholders meeting at 3.30 pm in Mumbai on Friday. (1000 GMT) * India's foreign reserves data. (1230 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Eleven cement makers were slapped with $1.1 billion in fines for price fixing, a record penalty from India's increasingly assertive anti-trust regulator. UltraTech Cement, ACC, Ambuja Cements , India Cements and the Indian unit of France's Lafarge SA were among those fined the equivalent of 50 percent of their net profit for the fiscal years ending in March 2010 and March 2011. * Reliance Industries and its partners BP and Niko Resources plan to invest $4 billion to develop satellite fields in the D6 block, company officials and government sources said. (Economic Times) here * The government is likely to reject an offer by Vedanta Resources to buy the residual stakes in group firms Hindustan Zinc and Bharat Aluminium for about 170 billion rupees. A senior government official associated with the process said the Committee of Secretaries was against accepting the offer. (Business Standard) here * Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani may let go of the textile business, including the storied "Only Vimal" brand and the Naroda facility, which was the first manufacturing asset built by his father Dhirubhai Ambani four decades ago. Three senior Reliance officials separately confirmed that the group was exploring all strategic options, including a sale of the textile operations. (Times of India) here * The coal ministry will push for significant dilution of the provisions of Coal India's current fuel supply pacts with power companies Saturday's meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, a senior official from the coal ministry said. (Business Standard) here FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The RBI has allowed lenders to hold long and short positions in government bonds in their trading portfolios, and said they can short sell the securities only if they cover their positions through purchases in the market. RETAIL * The government is moving swiftly to build a consensus over the move to allow foreign investment in the multi-brand retail sector with the commerce, industry and textiles minister Anand Sharma writing to three key state chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Odisha to seek their support. (Times of India) here * Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is looking for alternative coal and iron ore projects following a disagreement with Bolivia over power supplies for it $2.1 billion venture in the country. Chairman and managing director Naveen Jindal said the company is now looking elsewhere in South America, as well as in Africa and Australia. * India's crucial monsoon rainfall picked up from early lows last week, the weather office said, but concerns remain as it is still below average and the rains are behind schedule particularly in the grain bowl of the north-west. TELECOMS * The panel of ministers on spectrum on Thursday deferred its meeting to decide on the spectrum reserve price for the 2G auction, raising concerns the government may not be able to meet the Supreme Court's August 31 deadline to complete the sale process. (Economic Times) here INDUSTRIAL/INFRASTRUCTURE * French defence firm DCNS is likely to pick up a little less than 10 percent equity stake in Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering for about 8 billion rupees according to Pipavav Defence officials. (Economic Times) here * The first project from the railway portfolio in the government's infrastructure package will be an elevated rail corridor in Mumbai. To be built at a cost of around 200 billion rupees, the project may turn out be the railways' first public private-partnership initiative in the passenger segment. (Business Standard) here MEDIA * The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), a representative body of television channels, on Thursday held a meeting to express disappointment at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's decision to postpone the digitisation of cable television services in four cities until October. (Business Standard) here AUTOS * Tata Motors said its head of India operations P.M. Telang had retired. IT Mastek's U.S. subsidiary MajescoMastek said it had signed a multi-year licence, implementation and maintenance contract with a Fortune-100 insurance and financial services company. The initial value of the contract is $30 million. (Business Standard) here * Aegis Ltd, Essar Group's information technology and business process outsourcing arm, is targeting organic growth of 26 per cent and revenue of $1.25 billion in 2012-13, Managing Director and CEO Aparup Sengupta said. (Business Standard) here