GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.3 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan declined 0.8 percent. * Asian shares mostly slipped on Monday and the safe-haven dollar rose as concerns about faltering global growth and Europe's intractable debt crisis continued to sap investor confidence, but Japanese stocks were supported by a weaker yen. * U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, led by gains in bank shares, as the S&P 500 index bounced back from its second-worst decline of the year. FACTORS TO WATCH * India will likely unveil measures to arrest the slide of its currency, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday. * Sterlite Industries holds an annual shareholder meeting to discuss the proposed merger with Sesa Goa. * Alphageo India board meet to consider, decide and approve issue of shares or warrants on preferential basis to promoters. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH RETAIL * Swedish retailer IKEA, the world's largest furniture maker, is opening up in India, marking a crucial step for the Indian government whose policy flip flops related to foreign investment have damaged market confidence. * Hindustan Unilever is test marketing an after-wash laundry brand known as Magic that the company claims reduces water usage by two-thirds. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Suzlon Group, which controls wind-turbine maker Suzlon Energy, said on Saturday it will sell a stake in its China manufacturing unit to China Power New Energy Development Co. Ltd. for 3.4 billion rupees. * State-run oil companies' -- Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum -- retail margin on petrol has increased to nearly 5 rupees per litre, as global prices continued to fall. The next price cut, expected later this week, could be nearly 5 rupees, including taxes, which would take it close to the level before the steep rise of 6.28 rupees a litre last month. (Business Standard) here * Steel Authority of India says it is ready to fund the Central Reserve Police Force, allocating 2 billion rupees, for giving protection to its personnel and equipment in the state of Chhattisgarh, a top SAIL executive told ET, requesting anonymity. (Economic Times) here * Short-listed state-owned and private enterprises from India are planning to join hands to pursue their interest in copper and gold mines in Afghanistan. Steel Authority of India has invited Monnet Ispat & Energy, Jindal Steel & Power and Sterlite Industries to join the consortium of four PSUs formed by Hindustan Copper , Nalco, MECL and SAIL, according to an executive.. (Economic Times) here * Rashtriya Ispat Nigam has sought the deferment of the government's 25 billion rupees share sale, saying the employee morale was low after the devastating fire at the company's Vizag plant that claimed 19 lives. The RINL management wrote a letter to the steel ministry on June 22 with the request. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/vac98s FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The government's disinvestment plan for the current financial year is set to gather pace with the decision to bring the initial public offer of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) in the second half of July, according to a senior official from the Department of Disinvestment. That will be accompanied by the initiation of the consultation process for stake sales in about half a dozen public sector companies. (Business Standard) here * Foreign portfolio investors may be allowed greater headroom to invest in bonds issued by the government and Indian companies as part of a plan being finalised by policymakers to attract higher capital flows and boost the local currency, Economic Times reported without citing sources. (Economic Times) here * The government has revived a plan to convert its 5.2 billion rupees debt to Industrial Finance Corporation of India into equity, a finance ministry official said. (Economic Times) here * ICICI Venture is looking to exit from its investment in Chennai-headquartered facilities management company, Updater Services. T Raghu Nandana, managing director of Updater Services, confirmed that ICICI Ventures is looking at an exit.(Business Standard) here IT * Infosys Technologies chairman K V Kamath has advised the top leadership of the company to go for a sizable global acquisition within the next few months to turn around market sentiment about the IT company, a senior executive in the company said. The executive did not want to be named. (Economic Times) here INFRASTRUCTURE * Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners has struck a deal to invest 12 billion rupees in Continuum Wind Energy, and will hold majority shares in the power generation company. Continuum Energy founder and CEO Arvind Bansal confirmed Morgan Stanley's investment but declined to comment on financial details. (Times of India) here * Bankers to Hindustan Construction have agreed to give an additional loan of 15 billion rupees, according to unnamed banking officials. (Economic Times) here * Larsen & Toubro is looking to raise $400-500 million by selling a minority stake in the company to financial sponsors such large sovereign funds or long-term infrastructure-sector-focused private equity investors or even deep-pocket global pension funds, said people familiar with the discussions. (Business Standard) here TELECOMS * Tata Communications is still eyeing acquisitions in the U.S. and U.K. that can bring in large enterprise customers, said Srinivasa Addepalli, senior vice-president, corporate strategy & communications. (Financial Express) here AUTOS Japanese car makers Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor have started exporting midsized cars made in India, spearheading a strategic change that seeks to make the most of the country's cost advantage and growing technical prowess. (Economic Times) here AIRLINE * Azran Osma-Rani, CEO of Air Asia X, the low-cost long-haul carrier who withdrew services from India this March citing a difficult business environment, said in an interview his airline is in no rush to re-enter the country. (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Dollar holds gains; euro pins hopes on EU summit * Brent steady near $91 on US storm, EU growth plan * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)