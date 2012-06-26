GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan was trading flat. * Asian shares were down on Tuesday as investors remained sceptical that a European leaders summit later this week will produce any substantive measures to solve the region's protracted debt crisis. * U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday, putting the S&P 500 near break-even for June so far, as investors saw little reason to be optimistic about a European Union summit this week. FACTORS TO WATCH * Markets eyeing more potential government measures after Monday's steps including raising the limit of foreign investment in government bonds failed to inspire investors, who were hoping for more extensive action. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India's largest power producer NTPC has accepted the changes proposed by the Prime Minister's Office in the new fuel supply agreement, ending the standoff with Coal India, NTPC chairman and managing director Arup Roy Choudhury said. (Economic Times) here * Despite setbacks in Bolivia and Australia, Jindal Steel and Power has said it is "actively considering" acquisition opportunities in India and abroad in its hunt for natural resources, said Chief Financial Officer Sushil Maroo. (Times of India) here * The Gujarat High Court directed the state government to expedite the recovery of Essar Oil's sales tax deferral liability of about 80 billion rupees, including interest and penalty. (Business Standard) here * Essar Energy Plc said it received provisional approval to clear forests at its Mahan coal block in India's Madhya Pradesh state, but its shares fell as the news highlighted regulatory hurdles delaying its power projects in the country. FINANCIAL * Standard Chartered Bank India is the front runner to buy select retail assets of Barclays worth about 25 billion rupees, people close to the development said. (Economic Times) here * Securities and Exchange Board of India, is likely to ease rules governing the offer for sale and institutional placement programme to help companies meet next year's public shareholding deadline, according to sources. (Business Standard) here * The country's premier stock exchanges are moving to put in place the systems required for the implementation of the qualified foreign investor (QFI) framework. (Business Standard) here TELECOMS * Despite uncertainties in the telecom sector, Chinese equipment maker Huawei will invest $2 billion over the next four years in India as it looks to aggressively market consumer devices and set up global R&D centre in the country, Huawei India chief executive officer Cai Liqun said. (Times of India) here * Vodafone India and Idea Cellular< IDEA.NS> have improved their revenue market shares in fiscal 2012, according to data released by sector regulator Trai. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * The Future Group has put on hold talks to sell a 49 percent stake in its sourcing and manufacturing operations to Japan's Lawson Inc. because of stake sales in two other units that have allowed it to significantly reduce its debt levels, said two people familiar with the situation. (Economic Times) here * Starbucks and its Indian joint venture partner Tata Group plans to open around 40 stores in the country by December, half of those in hotels and the rest in high-street malls. (Economic Times) here PHARMA * India's drug price regulator, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, is expected to soon revise prices of about 50 medicines, including painkillers and diabetes drugs, two officials in the ministry of chemicals and fertilizers said. (Economic Times) here * Natco Pharma has lost a patent infringement suit in the U.S. filed by Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries over the sale of Copaxone, a drug used to treat multiple sclerosis. (Economic Times) here * Fortis Healthcare is looking at acquiring a stake in a renewable energy company through its subsidiary Fortis Malar Hospital, according to company officials. (Business Standard) here INFRASTRUCTURE/INDUSTRIAL * The Aditya Birla Group has emerged as the front-runner in a bid to acquire a stake in the cement business of Jaiprakash Associates that could potentially be valued at $1 billion, according to three people familiar with the matter. (Mint) here * Nine Indian PSU lenders, including IDBI Bank and State Bank of India have formed a consortium for financing infrastructure projects with project cost over 10 billion rupees. * A consortium of lenders led by IL&FS have agreed to provide 9 billion rupees to an iron ore project in Odisha promoted by UK-based trading major Stemcor. (Economic Times) here * GMR Infrastructure has appealed to the Appellate Tribunal to further increase the aeronautical charges at the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) that it manages. A GMR spokesperson confirmed that the company had filed an appeal for higher returns on its equity, saying 16 per cent was an option that would be difficult for the company to sustain. (Business Standard) here * Coromandel International Ltd is planning to infuse additional money into Sabero Organics Gujarat Limited, which was acquired by the former recently, Kapil Mehan, managing director of Coromandel International, told analysts. (Business Standard) here AUTOS * TVS Motor is working on a slew of new products to regain ground lost to Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India and Bajaj Auto. TVS Motor is investing 3-4 billion rupees on product development and refreshing the current range. (Economic Times) here * Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts is setting up its third manufacturing plant for automotive components at Bidadi, about 32 km from Bangalore and is investing 5 billion rupees to set up the plant, according to an official notification issued by the Karnataka government. (Business Standard) here