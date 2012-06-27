GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.5 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.8 percent. * Major U.S. stock indexes bounced back on Tuesday, but trading was light with the outlook clouded by doubts before yet another summit to tackle the European debt crisis. * Asian shares rose but the euro was capped as investors seemed convinced a European summit this week will fail to take concrete action to solve the euro debt crisis. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's aviation minister Ajit Singh will address media during a visit to the New Delhi airport. (0530 GMT) * General Motors' Indian unit holds a news conference with senior executives in New Delhi for the launch of a new model. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who took charge of the finance portfolio on Tuesday following the resignation of Pranab Mukherjee, may ring in changes at the ministry as he seeks to revive economic growth, arrest the rupee's fall and deal with the fallout of a possible breakup of the euro zone. (Economic Times) here * Market regulator SEBI has relaxed the offer-for-sale and institutional placement programme mechanisms. The move is aimed to help companies conduct share sales smoothly to achieve the required minimum 25 per cent public shareholding requirement. (Business Standard) * State-run UCO Bank needs close to 140 billion rupees over the next five years to meet the new Basel-III capital norms, chairman and managing director Arun Kaul said. (Business Standard) * State Bank of India has said it will recruit about 10,500 employees during the current financial year to manage the growing business of the bank. (Economic Times) here * With the aim of tackling illegal transactions and evasion of taxes, the government today said it proposes to amend two laws related to land purchase and transfer. (Economic Times) here * Some of the foreign banks are in touch with the finance ministry in a bid to enlist government help to get the Reserve Bank of India to speed up decisions on their applications for new branches. An official confirmed to Economic Times that at least three foreign banks had approached the finance ministry for speedy action on their application and some of the governments involved had also raised the issue in their bilateral negotiations.(Economic Times) here COMMODITIES/ENERGY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to clamp down on gold coin sales by banks, amid rising bullion imports adding pressure to the current account deficit and weakening the rupee. (Business Standard) * Petronet LNG Ltd, the country's biggest gas importer, will operate its upcoming five million-tonne Kochi terminal at just 20 per cent of its capacity for a year, due to a delay in the commissioning of the supply pipeline. (Business Standard) * Reliance Industries has demanded tripling of its KG-D6 gas price from April 1, 2014 after the current below-market rate of expires, official sources said. (Economic Times) here * Electricity will cost more in New Delhi from July after power regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission raised domestic tariff by 24.15 per cent for the year 2012-13, DERC Chairman P D Sudhakar said. (Economic Times) here * Aditya Birla Group has shown interest in acquiring Jaypee Cement Corporation's 5 million tonne per annum (mtpa) Gujarat facility and a deal is likely to happen in 10-15 days, a source aware of the development said (Economic Times) here * At least two Asian banks have committed to the $150m five-year term loan for Jindal Steel & Power Ltd in general syndication and a handful of banks are getting credit approvals, according to a source familiar with the matter told Reuters' Basis Point. * Tata Steel, SAIL and JSW Steel , the nation's biggest producers, may agree to pay $225 a tonne for prime coking coal, said three people familiar with the matter. (Financial Chronicle) * The power ministry is yet to take a view on the amended terms of the new fuel supply agreement that proposes to lower the trigger point to 65 percent from 80 percent, a senior official said. (Economic Times) here AIRLINES * With cash-starved private carrier Kingfisher Airlines defaulting on lease rentals of around 10 billion rupees, the lessors have taken back 34 aircrafts, sources said. (Economic Times) here RETAIL/INDUSTRIAL * The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) may consider tweaking of sourcing norms for global retailers to set up shop in India after IKEA sought a further relaxation of existing requirements. (Economic Times) here * Mechanical and electronic components maker Danfoss Industries, a subsidiary of Denmark-based Danfoss Group, plans to invest 5 billion rupees over the next three years to expand its operations in the country, a top company official said. (Economic Times) here * Television and fridge maker Videocon Industries will sell a 40 percent stake in its retail chain Next Retail India, a senior company official said. (Financial Express) AUTOS * Maruti Suzuki India is gearing up to introduce by the end of this year a new 800 cc car that is likely to be more fuel efficient, but also more expensive than its existing best selling model Alto. (Economic Times) here