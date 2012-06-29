GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.8 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.7 percent. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday but pared back sharp losses late in the session on talk of progress by European leaders in easing the region's debt crisis, while a Supreme Court ruling upholding a landmark healthcare law hit large health insurers. * Asian shares and the euro were pressured on Friday as European leaders argued over how to ease borrowing strains in Italy and Spain and stop the euro zone debt crisis spreading. FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India governor Duvvuri Subbarao to speak at the RBI Rajbhasha Shield Award function. (1030 GMT) * Indias' infrastructure data for May (around 0630 GMT) * India's fiscal deficit data for April-May. (1030 GMT) * India's current account, forex reserves and bank lending data. (1130 GMT) * Tata Consultancy Services, India's no. 1 software services provider holds its annual shareholder meeting. (1000 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India published draft guidelines on Thursday to implement rules that target tax evasion but have provoked an outcry among foreign investors at a time when the country needs capital inflows. * Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would soon reallocate work in the finance ministry to the two ministers of state for the period he holds the finance ministry portfolio. A full-time minister is likely to be appointed before the 2012 annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Tokyo during October 12-14. (Business Standard) * The government is planning to set the ball rolling on allowing 51 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in multibrand retail as soon as the Presidential poll is over next month. According to officials in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, it has completed all the pertinent meetings with the stakeholders, including the states. (Business Standard) * The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are in discussions to create a fund to bail out companies facing headwinds in foreign currency convertible bond (FCCB) redemptions. (Business Standard) * The ability of Indian banks and corporates to borrow overseas could be hit if the country's sovereign rating is downgraded, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. * Deep pockets come in handy in a downturn, an advantage Reliance Brands, a unit of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries, aims to press as rivals in India's battered retail sector scale back expansion plans to weather a slowing economy. * State Bank of India has cut interest rate on loans to exporters by 0.5 per cent within days of the Reserve Bank increasing the export refinancing limits of banks. (Economic Times) here * The RBI notified changes in the foreign direct investment policy to allow foreign institutional investors to invest up to 23 per cent in commodity exchanges without seeking its prior approval. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India's state-run fuel retailers will cut gasoline prices by 2.46 rupees per litre from Friday, Indian Oil Corp said, responding to softer global oil and petrol prices. * Fuel pricing reforms are expected after the mid-July Presidential elections, which would include a hike in diesel rates by at least 3 rupees per litre, according to officials. (Economic Times) here * Cairn Energy is selling 66 million shares in its Cairn India unit at 307.40-317.50 rupees apiece, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday. * Canadian oil and gas producer Niko Resources Ltd reported a fourth-quarter loss and forecast a 23 percent decline in production for the next fiscal year as output from its D6 block off India's east coast fell. Niko co-owns the KG D6 block with India's Reliance Industries Inc and BP Plc. * A SAIL-led consortium may sign the final pact with Afghanistan by July-end to develop a steel plant, a thermal power plant and necessary infrastructure with total investments of over $ 10 billion, Afghanistan's mines minister Wahidullah Shahrani said. (Economic Times) here * Birla Corporation has obtained 'exploration' licence for limestone mines in Ethiopia. (Economic Times) here * The Power Ministry said there will be no change in the present bidding norms for the upcoming imported coal fired power projects. (Economic Times) here * Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to June 28 were at 16 percent of capacity, down 11 percentage points from the year ago period, government data showed on Thursday, in the fourth week of the crucial monsoon season. (Reuters) * Tata Power on Thursday said Tata BP Solar India has become its wholly owned subsidiary following the acquisition of 51 per cent stake held by the joint venture partner BP Alternative Energy Holdings Ltd. (Business Standard) * Tata Power plans to add 1,000 MW to take its planned capacity to 26,000 MW, but says there could be a three-year delay since it faces uncertainties with regard to sourcing coal. (Financial Express) * Hindustan Zinc plans to invest about 20.16 billion rupees ($360 million) to improve mining operations at its Rampura Agucha and Sindesar Khurd (SK) zinc mines in Rajasthan. (Business Line) here TELECOMS * The telecoms department will this week formally impose penalties totalling 15.94 billion rupees on five mobile phone firms, an official in the department confirmed. The companies are: Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular , Vodafone India, Tata Teleservices, Tata Communications and Reliance Communications .(Economic Times) here * Sterlite Industries, Jindal Steel and Power and Monnet Ispat and Energy have shown interest in joining hands with four PSUs, including Hindustan Copper (HCL), to form a special purpose vehicle to bid for gold and copper mines in Afghanistan. Hindustan Copper Chairman and Managing Director Shakeel Ahmed told reporters of the interest at a summit on Afghanistan. (Economic Times) here * The government has directed public sector insurers to cover Indian ships carrying crude oil from Iran. The move is aimed at ensuring the commodity's uninterrupted supply. (Economic Times) here AUTOS/INDUSTRIAL * Citing rising raw material costs due to the depreciating rupee, two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto today indicated that it may increase prices of its products, Bajaj's president of the motorcycle unit K Srinivas told reporters. (Economic Times) here * Ashok Leyland is planning to raise 4 to 5 billion rupees of debt to support its investment plan, which is in tune of 12 billion rupees. (Business Standard) * Electrical solutions provider Crompton Greaves said it has commenced operations of its switchgear manufacturing facility in Brazil and is eyeing revenue of $ 50 million in the first year of operations. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Global fashion retailer Inditex might be close to launching its Massimo Dutti store format in India. The Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) is slated to discuss an application made by the group at its meeting on Friday. (Business Standard) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro, Aussie wilt on little progress at EU summit * Oil heads for worst quarter since 2008 crisis * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)