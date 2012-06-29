GLOBAL MARKETS
* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.8
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
rose 0.7 percent.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday but pared back sharp losses
late in the session on talk of progress by European leaders in
easing the region's debt crisis, while a Supreme Court ruling
upholding a landmark healthcare law hit large health
insurers.
* Asian shares and the euro were pressured on Friday as
European leaders argued over how to ease borrowing strains in
Italy and Spain and stop the euro zone debt crisis spreading.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Reserve Bank of India governor Duvvuri Subbarao to speak
at the RBI Rajbhasha Shield Award function. (1030 GMT)
* Indias' infrastructure data for May (around 0630 GMT)
* India's fiscal deficit data for April-May. (1030 GMT)
* India's current account, forex reserves and bank lending
data. (1130 GMT)
* Tata Consultancy Services, India's no. 1 software
services provider holds its annual shareholder meeting. (1000
GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* India published draft guidelines on Thursday to implement
rules that target tax evasion but have provoked an outcry among
foreign investors at a time when the country needs capital
inflows.
* Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would soon reallocate work
in the finance ministry to the two ministers of state for the
period he holds the finance ministry portfolio. A full-time
minister is likely to be appointed before the 2012 annual
meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank
Group in Tokyo during October 12-14. (Business Standard)
* The government is planning to set the ball rolling on
allowing 51 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in
multibrand retail as soon as the Presidential poll is over next
month.
According to officials in the Department of Industrial
Policy and Promotion, it has completed all the pertinent
meetings with the stakeholders, including the states. (Business
Standard)
* The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are in
discussions to create a fund to bail out companies facing
headwinds in foreign currency convertible bond (FCCB)
redemptions. (Business Standard)
* The ability of Indian banks and corporates to borrow
overseas could be hit if the country's sovereign rating is
downgraded, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.
* Deep pockets come in handy in a downturn, an advantage
Reliance Brands, a unit of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance
Industries, aims to press as rivals in India's
battered retail sector scale back expansion plans to weather a
slowing economy.
* State Bank of India has cut interest rate on
loans to exporters by 0.5 per cent within days of the Reserve
Bank increasing the export refinancing limits of banks.
(Economic Times)
* The RBI notified changes in the foreign direct investment
policy to allow foreign institutional investors to invest up to
23 per cent in commodity exchanges without seeking its prior
approval. (Economic Times)
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* India's state-run fuel retailers will cut gasoline prices
by 2.46 rupees per litre from Friday, Indian Oil Corp
said, responding to softer global oil and petrol prices.
* Fuel pricing reforms are expected after the mid-July
Presidential elections, which would include a hike in diesel
rates by at least 3 rupees per litre, according to officials.
(Economic Times)
* Cairn Energy is selling 66 million shares in its
Cairn India unit at 307.40-317.50 rupees apiece, a
source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on
Thursday.
* Canadian oil and gas producer Niko Resources Ltd
reported a fourth-quarter loss and forecast a 23 percent decline
in production for the next fiscal year as output from its D6
block off India's east coast fell.
Niko co-owns the KG D6 block with India's Reliance
Industries Inc and BP Plc.
* A SAIL-led consortium may sign the final pact with
Afghanistan by July-end to develop a steel plant, a thermal
power plant and necessary infrastructure with total investments
of over $ 10 billion, Afghanistan's mines minister Wahidullah
Shahrani said. (Economic Times)
* Birla Corporation has obtained 'exploration'
licence for limestone mines in Ethiopia. (Economic Times)
* The Power Ministry said there will be no change in the
present bidding norms for the upcoming imported coal fired power
projects. (Economic Times)
* Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to
June 28 were at 16 percent of capacity, down 11 percentage
points from the year ago period, government data showed on
Thursday, in the fourth week of the crucial monsoon season.
(Reuters)
* Tata Power on Thursday said Tata BP Solar India
has become its wholly owned subsidiary following the acquisition
of 51 per cent stake held by the joint venture partner BP
Alternative Energy Holdings Ltd. (Business Standard)
* Tata Power plans to add 1,000 MW to take its planned
capacity to 26,000 MW, but says there could be a three-year
delay since it faces uncertainties with regard to sourcing coal.
(Financial Express)
* Hindustan Zinc plans to invest about 20.16
billion rupees ($360 million) to improve mining operations at
its Rampura Agucha and Sindesar Khurd (SK) zinc mines in
Rajasthan. (Business Line)
TELECOMS
* The telecoms department will this week formally impose
penalties totalling 15.94 billion rupees on five mobile phone
firms, an official in the department confirmed.
The companies are: Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular
, Vodafone India, Tata Teleservices, Tata
Communications and Reliance Communications
.(Economic Times)
* Sterlite Industries, Jindal Steel and Power
and Monnet Ispat and Energy have shown
interest in joining hands with four PSUs, including Hindustan
Copper (HCL), to form a special purpose vehicle to bid for gold
and copper mines in Afghanistan.
Hindustan Copper Chairman and Managing Director Shakeel
Ahmed told reporters of the interest at a summit on Afghanistan.
(Economic Times)
* The government has directed public sector insurers to
cover Indian ships carrying crude oil from Iran. The move is
aimed at ensuring the commodity's uninterrupted supply.
(Economic Times)
AUTOS/INDUSTRIAL
* Citing rising raw material costs due to the depreciating
rupee, two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto today indicated
that it may increase prices of its products, Bajaj's president
of the motorcycle unit K Srinivas told reporters. (Economic
Times)
* Ashok Leyland is planning to raise 4 to 5
billion rupees of debt to support its investment plan, which is
in tune of 12 billion rupees. (Business Standard)
* Electrical solutions provider Crompton Greaves
said it has commenced operations of its switchgear manufacturing
facility in Brazil and is eyeing revenue of $ 50 million in the
first year of operations. (Economic Times)
RETAIL
* Global fashion retailer Inditex might be close to
launching its Massimo Dutti store format in India. The Foreign
Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) is slated to discuss an
application made by the group at its meeting on Friday.
(Business Standard)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)