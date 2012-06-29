June 29 Indian shares extend gains to 2.5
percent on Friday and are heading towards their biggest monthly
gains since Jan, after European leaders unveiled a plan to
address Europe's distressed banking sector, easing some of the
concerns about the region.
India published draft guidelines on Thursday to implement
rules that target tax evasion but have provoked an outcry among
foreign investors at a time when the country needs capital
inflows.
Also a strong rebound in the rupee now at 56.02
adds investor comfort, had closed at 56.80 rupees.
Also Morgan Stanley raised Indian stocks to "equalweight"
after being "underweight" since the first quarter of 2011,
citing historically attractive valuations.
The upgrade came at a time when India's Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh took charge of finance ministry on Tuesday and
said will take steps to revive economic growth.
India's benchmark index gains 2.42 percent to be at
17403.46, highest level since May 2
The 50 share NSE index also adds 2.36 percent.
Banks, infrastructure shares were leading the gains while
some auto shares gained after announcement of reduction in
petrol prices by 2.46 rupees per litre.
ICIC Bank rises 4.4 percent, State Bank of India
gains 3.2 percent while Larsen & Toubro rose
4 percent
Bajaj Auto advances 1.3 percent while Hero Motocorp
adds 3.13 percent.
Maruti Suzuki India gains 4.5 percent after
Jefferies upgraded it to "buy" from "hold" and raised target
price to 1,446 rupees from 1,398 rupees.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Anand Basu)