By Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi
June 29 Indian shares rose 2.6 percent on Friday
fuelled by a global rally in risk assets after European leaders
agreed on decisive action to lower the borrowing costs of Italy
and Spain and create a single supervisory body for euro banks.
After all-night talks, the leaders of the 17-nation currency
bloc agreed that the euro-area rescue funds could be used for
sovereign debt purchases without forcing countries to adopt
extra austerity measures.
Local stocks received a further boost on Morgan Stanley
upgrading Indian equities and a strong rebound in the rupee
aided sentiment.
The upgrade came at a time when India's Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh took charge of finance ministry on Tuesday and
said will take steps to revive economic growth.
On Thursday, India published draft guidelines to implement
rules that target tax evasion but have provoked an outcry among
foreign investors at a time when the country needs capital
inflows.
"Positive global cues emerging from EU and positive news
flow pertaining to what progressive measures PMO can take, now
that finance ministry has come under its ambit, took the markets
higher," Sandeep Shah, CEO, Sampriti Capital said.
"Nifty should head 5,400-5,600 in coming months," he said.
India's benchmark index gained 2.59 percent at
17429.98, highest level since May 2.
The BSE index surged 9.2 percent in June, its biggest
monthly gains since Jan.
The 50 share NSE index also added 2.52 percent to be
at 5,278.90 points adding 9.6 percent this month.
Banks, infrastructure shares were leading the gains while
some auto shares gained after announcement of reduction in
petrol prices by 2.46 rupees per litre.
ICICI Bank rose 5 percent, State Bank of India
rose 2.9 percent while HDFC Bank added 2.7
percent.
Bharat Heavy Electrical rose 5.16 percent while
Larsen & Toubro added 4.1 percent, the company also
secures orders valued over 20.40 billion rupees.
Bajaj Auto advanced 1.5 percent while Hero
Motocorp ended 3 percent higher.
Maruti Suzuki India rose 4.4 percent after
Jefferies upgraded it to "buy" from "hold" and raised target
price to 1,446 rupees from 1,398 rupees.
Broad-based buying helped gains in other blue chip shares:
Reliance Industries ended 2.5 percent higher and
cigarette major ITC added 3 percent.
