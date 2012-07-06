GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.1 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.5 percent. * U.S. stocks edged down on Thursday as economic stimulus measures by major central banks failed to excite investors before a U.S. jobs report expected to show tepid growth. * Asian shares paused on Friday, pressured by falls overnight in global shares as sentiment remained cautious despite new stimulus steps taken by three major central banks, with focus now pinned to the U.S. jobs data due later in the day. FACTORS TO WATCH * Mauritius Foreign Minister Arvin Boolell to meet Indian trade minister Anand Sharma as the two aim to improve bilateral economic and trade ties. * Kaushik Basu, India's chief economic adviser in the ministry of finance will be speaking at an event organised by Export-Import Bank of India. (9.30 GMT) * RBI to release its weekly statistical supplement. (1130 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is training his sights on key challenges in the year ahead, as the architect of India's economic reforms aims to achieve inclusive growth for Indians and a fair playing field for foreign investors, according to an interview with the Hindustan Times (Hindustan Times) here * Mauritius has offered a couple of sun-drenched islands to India as part of a trade and investment deal. While the offer has been talked about for a while, Mauritius has revived it - at a time when it's very keen on persevering with the 1983 double-taxation avoidance treaty with India. (Times of India) here * The government appears to have balked at IKEA's demand for relaxing mandatory local sourcing norms, possibly delaying the approval of the world's largest home furnishing retailer's 10.5 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) investment proposal. (Economic Times) here * Major global companies consider India their third most favoured destination after China and the United States, a UN report said on Thursday, and investment inflows could increase by more than 20 percent both this year and next. * CX Partners, a New Delhi-based private equity firm, is close to investing about 5 billion rupees in private security firm Security and Intelligent Services (India), according to documents filed with the government. (Economic Times) here * The Reserve Bank of India has extended the tenure for buyback of foreign currency convertible debentures (FCCBs) by Indian companies till March 2013. It also revised the norms for pricing of buyback transaction. (Business Standard) here * The government plans to bring in more foreign inflow and shore up the struggling stock markets and sliding rupee has hit an unexpected block. (Business Standard) here COMMODITIES/ENERGY * A shortfall in India's monsoon rains has widened to nearly 50 percent of average in the past week, making a revival next week crucial for farmers to sow summer-planted crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybean. * Iran will see its July oil exports more than halved from regular levels seen last year because tough new Western sanctions are stifling flows and costing Tehran more than $3 billion in lost revenue per month. * The government is preparing to bite the bullet, with partial reforms of diesel prices after the Presidential election on July 19. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, also handling the finance portfolio, is considering a slew of measures to trim the huge fiscal and current account deficits. (Business Standard) here * Aditya Birla Group has acquired Canada's Terrace Bay Pulp Mill in North Western Ontario, in which the group will invest more than $250 million in a phased manner to convert the mill to produce dissolving grade pulp. (Times of India) here * Coal India Ltd plans to take over Indian Oil Corp's explosives division and expand its capacity to meet the requirements of the miner, according to CIL Chairman S Narsing Rao. (Economic Times) here * Mining approvals have been put on hold, as the ministry of mines looks for fresh legal opinion from the law ministry in the context of the 2G telecom licence case. These recommendations were made on a first-come first- serve basis based on mineral policy of each state. A Supreme Court judgment canceling 122 telecom licenses earlier this year had directed that all natural resources be auctioned. (Economic Times) here * In a move to appease protesting locals, the Odisha government has decided against acquiring about 438 acres of private land for the 12-million tonne steel plant proposed to be set up by POSCO near Paradip, steel and mines secretary, DK Singh told ET. (Economic Times) here * Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has decided to sell around 35 percent of its stake in four of its coal-bed methane (CBM) blocks. The state-run company will offload its stake to the bidders for a certain financial consideration and production sharing at a later stage, according to sources close to the development. (Business Standard) here * The country is facing a power shortage due to a lack of fuel but the government has been allowing exports of coal. According to the latest official estimate, more than 20 million tonnes, worth about 40 billion rupees, have been shipped out over the past decade. (Business Standard) here * ONGC has received approval to drill six more exploration wells in the KG basin block more than two years after it first applied for permission. (Financial Express) here * The Prime Minister's Office will discuss on Friday options including an easing of environment and forest clearance norms for 13 Coal India projects. (Financial Express) here * The Coal ministry has threatened to cancel the allocation of coal blocks of power companies that are selling power in the short-term market at lucrative rates. (Economic Times) * Ballarpur Industries, India's largest paper manufacturer, will transfer two paper units to a step-down subsidiary that will ultimately be listed overseas, according to group finance director B Hariharan. (Economic Times) here * Morgan Stanley is in talks to acquire a stake in Lanco Infratech's thermal power business at a time when India's electricity producers are struggling with fuel shortages and cost increases, according to a person aware of the developments. (Mint) here TELECOMS * The undersea cable unit of India's Reliance Communications Ltd on Thursday filed a preliminary prospectus for a planned initial public offering in Singapore, the company said, in a deal that could raise about $1 billion. * One of India's revenue intelligence agencies, Enforcement Directorate, has issued "show cause" notices to foreign investors to the tune of 80 billion rupees in the telecom sector alone on allegations of violating FDI norms, according to a presentation on Tuesday before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). (Times of India) here * The telecoms department has decided to seek the law ministry's opinion on whether leading GSM operators - Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular - can continue to offer third-generation services on a pan-India basis. (Economic Times) here * India plans to set up a new group of ministers to consider the issue of imposing a one-time fee on spectrum held by all existing mobile operators after the cabinet failed to take a call on this controversial issue earlier this week, two officials familiar with the matter said. (Economic Times) here PHARMA * Companies such as Biocon, Panacea Biotec and Avesthagen will now have to follow a fresh set of norms while seeking marketing approval for their biotech products in India. The new norms mandate that companies can develop certain types of generic drugs only by referring to an innovator biologic drug approved in India. The guidelines will be implemented from August 15, a government official said.(Business Standard) here * Lupin Ltd said it won U.S. approval for a generic version of Pfizer Inc's big-selling Lyrica nerve pain treatment. PROPERTY * Realty developer Sheth Developers is in talks with JM Financial and luxury car-maker Audi to sell part of its 8-storey office building Cnergy at Prabhadevi in Central Mumbai, said persons familiar with the development. The size of the transaction could be over 4.20 billion rupees. (Economic Times) * SBI Macquarie, which was expected to float its second fund in Q1 of 2012 to invest in infrastructure assets and companies, has shelved its plan, according to a person with direct knowledge of the development. (Economic Times) LOGISTICS * French logistics and transport group Norbert Dentressangle has acquired freight-forwarding operations in India and Sri Lanka from the island nation's top conglomerate, John Keells Holdings, both companies said on Thursday. * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro nurses heavy losses, U.S. jobs data up next * Brent up on Norway supply woes, some policy easing * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs