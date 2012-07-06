GLOBAL MARKETS
* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.1
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
fell 0.5 percent.
* U.S. stocks edged down on Thursday as economic stimulus
measures by major central banks failed to excite investors
before a U.S. jobs report expected to show tepid growth.
* Asian shares paused on Friday, pressured by falls
overnight in global shares as sentiment remained cautious
despite new stimulus steps taken by three major central banks,
with focus now pinned to the U.S. jobs data due later in the
day.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Mauritius Foreign Minister Arvin Boolell to meet Indian
trade minister Anand Sharma as the two aim to improve bilateral
economic and trade ties.
* Kaushik Basu, India's chief economic adviser in the
ministry of finance will be speaking at an event organised by
Export-Import Bank of India. (9.30 GMT)
* RBI to release its weekly statistical supplement. (1130
GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is training his sights on
key challenges in the year ahead, as the architect of India's
economic reforms aims to achieve inclusive growth for Indians
and a fair playing field for foreign investors, according to an
interview with the Hindustan Times (Hindustan Times)
here
* Mauritius has offered a couple of sun-drenched islands to
India as part of a trade and investment deal. While the offer
has been talked about for a while, Mauritius has revived it - at
a time when it's very keen on persevering with the 1983
double-taxation avoidance treaty with India. (Times of India)
here
* The government appears to have balked at IKEA's demand for
relaxing mandatory local sourcing norms, possibly delaying the
approval of the world's largest home furnishing retailer's 10.5
billion rupees ($1.9 billion) investment proposal. (Economic
Times)
here
* Major global companies consider India their third most
favoured destination after China and the United States, a UN
report said on Thursday, and investment inflows could increase
by more than 20 percent both this year and next.
* CX Partners, a New Delhi-based private equity firm, is
close to investing about 5 billion rupees in private security
firm Security and Intelligent Services (India), according to
documents filed with the government. (Economic Times)
here
* The Reserve Bank of India has extended the tenure for
buyback of foreign currency convertible debentures (FCCBs) by
Indian companies till March 2013. It also revised the norms for
pricing of buyback transaction. (Business Standard)
here
* The government plans to bring in more foreign inflow and
shore up the struggling stock markets and sliding rupee has hit
an unexpected block. (Business Standard)
here
COMMODITIES/ENERGY
* A shortfall in India's monsoon rains has widened to nearly
50 percent of average in the past week, making a revival next
week crucial for farmers to sow summer-planted crops such as
rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybean.
* Iran will see its July oil exports more than halved from
regular levels seen last year because tough new Western
sanctions are stifling flows and costing Tehran more than $3
billion in lost revenue per month.
* The government is preparing to bite the bullet, with
partial reforms of diesel prices after the Presidential election
on July 19. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, also handling the
finance portfolio, is considering a slew of measures to trim the
huge fiscal and current account deficits. (Business Standard)
here
* Aditya Birla Group has acquired Canada's Terrace Bay Pulp
Mill in North Western Ontario, in which the group will invest
more than $250 million in a phased manner to convert the mill to
produce dissolving grade pulp. (Times of India)
here
* Coal India Ltd plans to take over Indian Oil
Corp's explosives division and expand its capacity to
meet the requirements of the miner, according to CIL Chairman S
Narsing Rao. (Economic Times)
here
* Mining approvals have been put on hold, as the ministry of
mines looks for fresh legal opinion from the law ministry in the
context of the 2G telecom licence case.
These recommendations were made on a first-come first- serve
basis based on mineral policy of each state. A Supreme Court
judgment canceling 122 telecom licenses earlier this year had
directed that all natural resources be auctioned. (Economic
Times)
here
* In a move to appease protesting locals, the Odisha
government has decided against acquiring about 438 acres of
private land for the 12-million tonne steel plant proposed to be
set up by POSCO near Paradip, steel and mines
secretary, DK Singh told ET. (Economic Times)
here
* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has
decided to sell around 35 percent of its stake in four of its
coal-bed methane (CBM) blocks.
The state-run company will offload its stake to the bidders
for a certain financial consideration and production sharing at
a later stage, according to sources close to the development.
(Business Standard)
here
* The country is facing a power shortage due to a lack of
fuel but the government has been allowing exports of coal.
According to the latest official estimate, more than 20 million
tonnes, worth about 40 billion rupees, have been shipped out
over the past decade. (Business Standard)
here
* ONGC has received approval to drill six more exploration
wells in the KG basin block more than two years after it first
applied for permission. (Financial Express)
here
* The Prime Minister's Office will discuss on Friday options
including an easing of environment and forest clearance norms
for 13 Coal India projects. (Financial Express)
here
* The Coal ministry has threatened to cancel the allocation
of coal blocks of power companies that are selling power in the
short-term market at lucrative rates. (Economic Times)
* Ballarpur Industries, India's largest paper
manufacturer, will transfer two paper units to a step-down
subsidiary that will ultimately be listed overseas, according to
group finance director B Hariharan. (Economic Times)
here
* Morgan Stanley is in talks to acquire a stake in
Lanco Infratech's thermal power business at a time
when India's electricity producers are struggling with fuel
shortages and cost increases, according to a person aware of the
developments. (Mint)
here
TELECOMS
* The undersea cable unit of India's Reliance Communications
Ltd on Thursday filed a preliminary prospectus for a
planned initial public offering in Singapore, the company said,
in a deal that could raise about $1 billion.
* One of India's revenue intelligence agencies, Enforcement
Directorate, has issued "show cause" notices to foreign
investors to the tune of 80 billion rupees in the telecom sector
alone on allegations of violating FDI norms, according to a
presentation on Tuesday before the Joint Parliamentary Committee
(JPC). (Times of India)
here
* The telecoms department has decided to seek the law
ministry's opinion on whether leading GSM operators - Bharti
Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular -
can continue to offer third-generation services on a pan-India
basis. (Economic Times)
here
* India plans to set up a new group of ministers to consider
the issue of imposing a one-time fee on spectrum held by all
existing mobile operators after the cabinet failed to take a
call on this controversial issue earlier this week, two
officials familiar with the matter said. (Economic Times)
here
PHARMA
* Companies such as Biocon, Panacea Biotec
and Avesthagen will now have to follow a fresh set of
norms while seeking marketing approval for their biotech
products in India.
The new norms mandate that companies can develop certain
types of generic drugs only by referring to an innovator
biologic drug approved in India. The guidelines will be
implemented from August 15, a government official said.(Business
Standard)
here
* Lupin Ltd said it won U.S. approval for a
generic version of Pfizer Inc's big-selling Lyrica nerve
pain treatment.
PROPERTY
* Realty developer Sheth Developers is in talks with JM
Financial and luxury car-maker Audi to sell
part of its 8-storey office building Cnergy at Prabhadevi in
Central Mumbai, said persons familiar with the development. The
size of the transaction could be over 4.20 billion rupees.
(Economic Times)
* SBI Macquarie, which was expected to float its second fund
in Q1 of 2012 to invest in infrastructure assets and companies,
has shelved its plan, according to a person with direct
knowledge of the development. (Economic Times)
LOGISTICS
* French logistics and transport group Norbert Dentressangle
has acquired freight-forwarding operations in India
and Sri Lanka from the island nation's top conglomerate, John
Keells Holdings, both companies said on
Thursday.
