MUMBAI, July 12 Indian shares fell on Thursday, provisionally marking its biggest fall since June 1, after Infosys' much lower-than-expected revenue forecast sparked a sell-off of software services exporters.

Infosys shares fell 8.5 percent, while Tata Consultancy services, which reports earnings later in the day, fell 2 percent.

The 30-share BSE index fell 1.55 percent to 17,218.47 points. The 50-share NSE index lost 1.34 percent to end at 5,235.25 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)