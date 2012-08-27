MUMBAI Aug 27 Indian shares fell on Monday for a second consecutive session as lenders such as ICICI Bank faltered on worries quarterly economic growth data at the end of the week would be weak.

ICICI Bank fell 2 percent, while State Bank of India declined 2.6 percent.

Larsen & Toubro fell 2 percent on media reports that the president of its power business, Ravi Uppal, may join rival Cairn India.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.59 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declined a provisional 0.68 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)