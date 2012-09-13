(Corrects highest close level to Feb. 23 not Feb. 24 in 1st paragraph) MUMBAI, Sept 13 India's BSE index rose just enough to mark a seventh consecutive gaining session and its highest close since Feb. 23, as hopes for government reforms boosted banks, while technology shares gained on hopes for stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve. ICICI Bank rose 1.04 percent, while Infosys rose 1 percent. India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.08 percent, just marking its highest close since Feb. 23. The 50-share NSE index rose 0.08 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)