MUMBAI, Sept 14 India's BSE index rose more than 2 percent to its highest close since July 2011 after the government's diesel price hike and the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus sparked a broad-based rally in blue chips such as Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 2.5 percent to its highest close since July 26, 2011, gaining for an eighth consecutive session.

The 50-share NSE index rose a provisional 2.6 percent.

Reliance Industries rose 5.3 percent, while ICICI Bank gained 5.1 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)