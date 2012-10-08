MUMBAI, Oct 8 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Monday, as investors booked profits after a powerful rally that sent indexes to their highest since mid-2011 last week, with caution also growing ahead of corporate earnings result announcements. Reliance Industries fell 4.8 percent after Morgan Stanley cuts its rating to 'underweight' from 'equal-weight', citing expectations for weaker refining margins and valuation concerns among other factors. Infosys fell 1.53 percent ahead of its Q2 results expected on Friday. The BSE index provisionally fell 1.29 percent, while the 50-share NSE index fell 1.31 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)