MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian shares provisionally rose more than 1 percent on Thursday as expectations for better-than-expected earnings sent Infosys and HFDC Bank higher a day before they are due to post results.

Infosys gained 1.02 percent, while HDFC Bank rose 1.6 percent. Both are set to post July-September earnings on Friday.

The BSE index provisionally rose 1.07 percent, while the 50-share NSE index gained 0.99 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)