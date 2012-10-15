BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Oct 15 Indian shares provisionally edged higher on Monday as Reliance Industries rose ahead of July-September earnings due later in the day, while ITC gained as investors shifted to defensive sectors.
Reliance Industries provisionally rose 0.56 percent, while ITC added 0.86 percent.
The BSE index provisionally rose 0.14 percent, while the 50-share NSE index gained 0.16 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.