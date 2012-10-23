* BSE ends down 0.44 pct; NSE falls 0.45 pct * Markets closed on Wends for public holiday * Derivatives expiry, blue chip earnings key By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Oct 18 Indian shares fell on Tuesday as cigarette maker ITC continued to be hit by profit booking after hitting a record high last week, while Hero MotoCorp fell on caution ahead of its quarterly earnings results due later in the day. Falls also tracked weakness in European and other Asian markets following lacklustre global corporate earnings and a credit ratings downgrade of five Spanish regional governments. Caution also prevailed ahead of the expiry of October derivative contracts on Thursday, and earnings of blue chip companies such as ICICI Bank later in the week, although some analysts say markets could gain given results have been largely sturdier than expected. Indian markets are closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. "In the medium term, markets may show positive momentum because quarterly results by and large are better than expected," said R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus Mutual Fund. India's BSE index fell 0.44 percent, or 83.42 points, to 18,710.02 points. The 50-share NSE index fell 0.45 percent, or 25.75 points, to 5,691.4 points. ITC fell 1.4 percent, falling for the second day after touching an all-time high of 299 rupees on Friday. The cigarette maker posted a 22 percent rise in July-September quarterly profit as higher prices protected margins, but investors worry about the continued impact from higher taxes and tighter anti-smoking regulations in several Indian states. Hero MotoCorp fell 1.75 percent. The world's largest two-wheeler maker reported after the market close July-September net profit had fallen 27 percent, missing estimates. Shares in blue chip drug maker Lupin fell 1.2 percent despite reporting stronger-than-expected earnings as investors worried about the higher taxes paid during the previous quarter. Maruti Suzuki shares fell 0.2 percent after CLSA downgraded India's largest auto maker to 'sell' from 'underperform', saying a recovery in demand for passenger vehicles might not be as large as expected. However, among gainers Larsen & Toubro shares gained for a second day, ending up 1.8 percent, after beating estimates on Monday with a 42.4 percent rise in net profit for the July-September quarter. Shares in Yes Bank rose 3.18 percent after the private lender reported a slight decrease in non-performing assets, while quarterly net profit rose 30.2 percent. Shares in IDEA Cellular rose 0.1 percent, despite what analysts call a mixed set of quarterly results, as investors were comforted by the improvements in margins. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen seen vulnerable to BoJ easing expectations * Brent slips for 6th day, stays above $109 * Earnings, Spanish downgrades weaken shares, euro * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)