* BSE ends up 0.59 pct; NSE gains 0.58 pct * Blue chip earnings will continue to dominate * Kingfisher shares drop after licence suspension By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Oct 22 Indian shares rose on Monday after strong earnings from blue-chip companies such as Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lifted the market sentiment, but Kingfisher Airlines Ltd slumped after the civil aviation authorities suspended its flying licence. Gains in banking stocks such as ICICI Bank on expectations the RBI may cut the cash reserve ratio, or the amount of deposits lenders must keep with the central bank, at its policy review on Oct. 30 also helped. Although a cut in the repo rate is seen as less likely, with only nine out of 37 analysts predicting such an outcome in a Reuters poll out last week. Action would remain stock specific as a slew of blue chip earnings will continue to dominate Indian stock markets, with Hero MotoCorp, IDFC and ICICI Bank set to post results this week. "It's a decent earning season, better than expected overall. There are hardly any big disappointments except Infosys," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Investment and Advisors Ltd. India's BSE index rose 0.59 percent, or 111.13 points, to 18,793.44, rebounding from an earlier fall of as much as 0.44 percent. The 50-share NSE index rose 0.58 percent, or 32.90 points, to 5,717.15. India's top construction and engineering company Larsen & Toubro ended 2.3 percent higher, after beating estimates with a 42.4 percent rise in net profit for the July-September quarter. Tata Consultancy Services gained 2.3 percent after posting a 44 percent rise in quarterly profit late on Friday. Shares in Indiabulls Financial Services rose 4 percent, after reporting higher-than-expected rise of 30.57 percent in its Sept quarter net profit. Banks also advanced on hopes a cut in the CRR would improve margins given they do not earn interest on the deposits held by the central bank. ICICI Bank gained 1.73 percent, recovering from a 0.7 percent fall on Friday, while HDFC Bank rose 1.67 percent. However, among stocks that fell, public sector banks continued to disappoint markets by showing worse-than-expected asset quality. Bank of Baroda shares fell 1.6 percent after the state-run bank posted a bigger-than-expected rise in non-performing assets in Sept quarter earnings. Battery maker Exide Industries shares fell 4 percent, having already dropped 8.9 percent on Friday, after posting July-September profit that was well below expectations. Shares in India's Kingfisher Airlines Ltd dropped 4.8 percent on Monday, after the civil aviation regulator cancelled its licence, forcing the the debt-laden carrier to stop bookings. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro retreats with Spain rescue details elusive * Oil edges up near $113 but rise in supply eyed * Spanish, Italian bond yields fall after EU summit * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)