MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian shares fell on Tuesday as ITC continued to fall on profit booking after hitting a record high last week, while Hero MotoCorp fell ahead of its earnings results later in the day.

ITC provisionally fell 1.3 percent, falling for the second day after touching an all-time high of 299 rupees on Friday, while Hero MotoCorp fell 2 percent.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.43 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ends down 0.45 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)