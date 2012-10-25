MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian shares rose on Thursday led by gains in Mahindra & Mahindra after it beat analysts' estimates with a 22 percent rise in net second-quarter profit, while ICICI Bank rose ahead of its September quarter results due on Friday.

Mahindra & Mahindra provisionally rose 4 percent while ICICI Bank gained 0.9 percent.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.38 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.39 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)