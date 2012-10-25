BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian shares rose on Thursday led by gains in Mahindra & Mahindra after it beat analysts' estimates with a 22 percent rise in net second-quarter profit, while ICICI Bank rose ahead of its September quarter results due on Friday.
Mahindra & Mahindra provisionally rose 4 percent while ICICI Bank gained 0.9 percent.
The BSE index provisionally gained 0.38 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.39 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.