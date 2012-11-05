MUMBAI Nov 5 Indian shares edged up on Monday, led by gains in defensive stocks such as ITC and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, while auto stocks such as Bajaj Auto fell on profit-taking, reversing October sales gains.

ITC provisionally rose 1.75 percent while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories gained 1.3 percent.

Bajaj Auto ended 2.3 percent lower, while Mahindra & Mahindra fell 0.7 percent.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.04 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.08 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)