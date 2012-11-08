BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Nov 8 India's main indexes fell on Thursday, retreating from near 4-1/2 week highs, as recent out-performers such as Larsen & Toubro were hit by profit-taking on worries about budget negotiations in the United States and about Europe's economic troubles.
However Tata Motors rose a provisional 5.4 percent a day after the auto maker reported that July-September margins at its key Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) subsidiary improved from a year ago.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.3 percent, snapping a six-session winning streak. The 50-share NSE index ended down 0.37 percent. Both indexes had hit their highest in nearly 4-1/2 weeks on Wednesday.
Larsen & Toubro provisionally fell 2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.