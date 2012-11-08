MUMBAI Nov 8 India's main indexes fell on Thursday, retreating from near 4-1/2 week highs, as recent out-performers such as Larsen & Toubro were hit by profit-taking on worries about budget negotiations in the United States and about Europe's economic troubles.

However Tata Motors rose a provisional 5.4 percent a day after the auto maker reported that July-September margins at its key Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) subsidiary improved from a year ago.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.3 percent, snapping a six-session winning streak. The 50-share NSE index ended down 0.37 percent. Both indexes had hit their highest in nearly 4-1/2 weeks on Wednesday.

Larsen & Toubro provisionally fell 2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)