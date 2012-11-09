BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Nov 9 Indian shares fell on Friday, marking a second day of declines, led by falls in State Bank of India, after the country's biggest lender posted its smallest profit increase this year as bad loans constrained earnings growth.
Shares in SBI provisionally fell 4 percent, while among private banks ICICI Bank fell 1.4 percent.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.89 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.91 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.