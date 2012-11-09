MUMBAI Nov 9 Indian shares fell on Friday, marking a second day of declines, led by falls in State Bank of India, after the country's biggest lender posted its smallest profit increase this year as bad loans constrained earnings growth.

Shares in SBI provisionally fell 4 percent, while among private banks ICICI Bank fell 1.4 percent.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.89 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.91 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)