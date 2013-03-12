BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
MUMBAI Mar 12 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, as interest rate-sensitive stocks retreated after better-than-expected factory data and accelerating consumer inflation raised doubts about whether the central bank would ease monetary policy this month.
HDFC Bank Ltd provisionally fell 1.9 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd ended 1.2 percent lower.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.56 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.62 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.