MUMBAI Mar 13 Indian shares posted their biggest daily fall this month on Wednesday, as interest rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd continued to retreat a day before key inflation data.

Declines in global markets also impacted domestic shares, which have fallen each day this week.

ICICI Bank provisionally fell 3.5 percent, while mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp lost 2.2 percent ahead of wholesale price inflation data on Thursday, a key indicator ahead of the central bank's policy review on March 19.

The BSE index provisionally fell 1.11 percent, marking its biggest single day fall since Feb. 28. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)