BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
MUMBAI Mar 15 Indian shares fell on Friday, as private sector lenders were hit after the government and central bank said they would investigate allegations of money laundering practices, while S&P's comments that weaker growth was constraining ratings also weighed.
ICICI Bank provisionally fell 3.8 percent, while HDFC Bank ended 1.1 percent lower.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.78 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.57 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.