MUMBAI Mar 22 Indian shares fell for a sixth consecutive session on Friday to their lowest close in four months as blue chips such as State Bank of India continued to reel from concerns about political instability and doubts about the prospect of future rate cuts.

State Bank of India provisionally fell 1.9 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 1.7 percent.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.29 percent to its lowest close since Nov. 26. The 50-share NSE index ended down 0.14 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)