MUMBAI Mar 25 Indian shares fell for a seventh consecutive session on Monday to their lowest close in four months as blue chips such as ICICI Bank were hit by worries other allies would remove support from the ruling coalition after the DMK party withdrew last week.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 1.3 percent, while cigarette maker ITC Ltd ended 1 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.29 percent to its lowest close since Nov. 26, continuing to reel after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) withdrew from the ruling coalition last week.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended down 0.31 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)