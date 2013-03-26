MUMBAI Mar 26 Indian shares rose slightly on Tuesday to end a seven-session losing streak as defensive stocks such as ITC rose amid continued concerns about political stability and about how aggressively the central bank will cut interest rates.

ITC Ltd provisionally rose 1.3 percent, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd ended up 2.2 percent.

However, other blue chips extended recent falls. Reliance Industries Ltd fell 3.4 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd ended 2 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.06 percent, rebounding from its lowest close since Nov. 26, 2012. The 50-share NSE index ended up 0.14 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)