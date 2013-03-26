MUMBAI Mar 26 Indian shares rose slightly on
Tuesday to end a seven-session losing streak as defensive stocks
such as ITC rose amid continued concerns about political
stability and about how aggressively the central bank will cut
interest rates.
ITC Ltd provisionally rose 1.3 percent, while
Hindustan Unilever Ltd ended up 2.2 percent.
However, other blue chips extended recent falls. Reliance
Industries Ltd fell 3.4 percent, while Larsen & Toubro
Ltd ended 2 percent lower.
The BSE index provisionally gained 0.06 percent,
rebounding from its lowest close since Nov. 26, 2012. The
50-share NSE index ended up 0.14 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)