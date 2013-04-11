MUMBAI, April 11 Indian shares rose on Thursday to a one-week high, marking their second session of gains as Infosys continued to gain ahead of its quarterly results on Friday, while ICICI Bank rose on attractive valuations after recent step falls.

Infosys Ltd provisionally rose 3.5 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd gained 3.5 percent.

Tata Motors Ltd rose 3.8 percent on hopes unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR) will report solid global wholesales for March due later in the day.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.6 percent, marking its highest close since April 4. The 50-share NSE index ended up 0.52 percent, its highest close since April 3. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)