MUMBAI, April 23 Indian shares were flat on
Tuesday, closing at the highest in a month as gains in Reliance
were matched by losses in lenders such as SBI on caution ahead
of the expiry of April derivative contracts on Thursday and the
RBI policy review next week.
Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally rose 1.8
percent on reports of the government clearing its oil blocks,
while State Bank of India Ltd ended 1.7 percent lower.
The BSE index provisionally gained 0.04 percent
after falling as much as 0.66 percent earlier, while the
50-share NSE index ended up 0.04 percent.
