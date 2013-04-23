MUMBAI, April 23 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday, closing at the highest in a month as gains in Reliance were matched by losses in lenders such as SBI on caution ahead of the expiry of April derivative contracts on Thursday and the RBI policy review next week.

Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally rose 1.8 percent on reports of the government clearing its oil blocks, while State Bank of India Ltd ended 1.7 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.04 percent after falling as much as 0.66 percent earlier, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.04 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)