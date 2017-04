MUMBAI, April 26 Indian shares fell on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak, led by declines in lenders such as ICICI Bank on profit-taking, after recent steep gains on rate-cut hopes were seen as overdone ahead of the central bank's annual policy review next week.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 3 percent, while State Bank of India Ltd ended 2.1 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.64 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.74 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)