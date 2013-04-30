BUZZ-India's NTPC hits near 1-month high, technicals show further upside
** Shares of power company NTPC Ltd rise as much as 4.5 pct to 163.5 rupees, its highest since May 3
MUMBAI Apr 30 Indian shares rose on Tuesday to close at their highest in 1-1/2 months, led by gains in consumer goods stocks such as Hindustan Unilever after its parent made a $5.4 billion open offer, while the finance minister's comments that tax residency certificate is enough proof of residency also helped.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd provisionally rose 17.2 percent, while ITC Ltd ended 0.9 percent higher.
The BSE index provisionally gained 0.53 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.35 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Arrival of monsoon rains at southern coast supports sentiment