MUMBAI May 6 Indian shares closed near a 3-month high hit on Thursday, led by gains in stocks beaten down earlier, such as TCS which was up on short covering, and Hindalco, following copper's more than 6 percent gain on Friday.

Among technology shares, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd provisionally rose 3.3 percent, while in metals, Hindalco Industries Ltd ended 3.7 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.47 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.52 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupam Dwivedi)