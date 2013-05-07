MUMBAI May 7 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday to their highest provisional close in three months as expectations for continued foreign buying as part of a powerful rally in global equities lifted blue chips such as ITC.

ITC Ltd provisionally rose 2.8 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd ended up 1.7 percent.

The BSE index provisionally gained 1.06 percent, its highest close since Jan. 31, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 1.21 percent, posting its highest close since Jan. 30. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)