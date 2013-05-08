MUMBAI May 8 India's benchmark BSE index rose on Wednesday to close above the key psychological level of 20,000 for the first time since Jan. 30 as mortgage lender HDFC Ltd hit a record high after an earnings beat.

Expectations for continued buoyant foreign inflows also lifted index heavyweights such as ITC Ltd, which provisionally rose 2.8 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd ended up 4.8 percent.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.68 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.63 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)