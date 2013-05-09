BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
MUMBAI May 9 Indian shares fell on Thursday, snapping a three-session winning streak and retreating from three-month highs, as investors took profits in recent outperforming blue chips such as Reliance Industries and Sun Pharmaceutical.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd provisionally fell 3.3 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd lost 1.3 percent.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.24 percent after closing on Wednesday at its highest since Jan. 30. The 50-share NSE index lost 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
