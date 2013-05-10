MUMBAI May 10 Indian shares rose on Friday to their highest close in nearly 3-1/2 months as ITC rose to a record on expectations foreign investors will continue to scoop up domestic blue chips, while Maruti Suzuki surged after the yen slid against the dollar.

ITC Ltd provisionally rose 2.8 percent, while Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ended 4.4 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.67 percent, closing above 20,000 for the first time since Jan.30, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.74 percent, after breaching the key 6,100 level earlier in the day. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)