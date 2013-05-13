MUMBAI May 13 Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Monday, with the NSE index retreating from a near 2-1/2 year high, as ITC slumped on profit-taking, while technology stocks such as Tata Consultancy fell on continued concerns about a U.S. immigration bill.

Weaker Asian shares also weighed on sentiment after data showed China's factory output growth was surprisingly feeble in April and fixed-asset investment slowed.

ITC Ltd fell 5.1 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 2.3 percent.

India's BSE benchmark index provisionally declined 2.24 percent, marking its biggest daily percentage fall since March 2012, and retreating after ending on Saturday at its highest close since late January 2013.

The broader NSE index fell 2.18 percent, retreating from its highest close since January 2011.

